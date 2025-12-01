Chargers QB Justin Herbert to Undergo Surgery on Fractured Left Hand
Justin Herbert broke a bone in his left hand during the Chargers’ 31-14 win over the Raiders on Sunday afternoon. The Los Angeles quarterback landed hard during the first quarter and had to leave the game with an injury to his left hand.
While Herbert returned and finished the game with his hand taped, Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed after the game that he "had a break in the back of the hand" and will undergo surgery on Monday. Harbaugh is optimistic that once the break is stabilized, Herbert will be able to play next week, but we won't know for sure until later this week.
This is the play where Herbert appeared to suffer the injury.
Herbert finished with 151 passing yards and two touchdowns as he completed 15 of 20 passes in a game that lacked drama outside the quarterback getting into a confrontation with Las Vegas defensive lineman Maxx Crosby.
Crosby shoved Herbert to the ground late in the fourth qurater.