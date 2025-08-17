SI

Chargers WR Quentin Johnston Taken to Hospital After Suffering Concussion

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said Quentin Johnston was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston was carted off the field after suffering a head injury in Saturday's loss.
Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston was taken to the hospital after a suffering a concussion in Saturday's 23-22 preseason loss to the Rams. Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said that Johnston was taken to the hospital out of "precaution," and will be further evaluated there, per Daniel Popper of The Athletic.

Johnston endured a scary hit after he was unable to haul in a deep pass down the field. He was carted off the field, and did not return to the game. Per Kris Rhim of ESPN, Johnston was able to get up on his own power after he initially was left "motionless" on the field following the hit. Rhim later reported that Harbaugh said the concussion could have been "a lot worse" and Johnston was able to remember the play after it happened.

The former 2023 first-round pick is entering his third NFL season with the Chargers. He finished second on the Chargers in receiving last season, catching 55 passes for 711 yards. Only Ladd McConkey had more receiving yards than him last season, and Johnston led the team with eight touchdown receptions a season ago.

Eva Geitheim is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in December 2024, she wrote for Newsweek, Gymnastics Now and Dodgers Nation. A Bay Area native, she has a bachelor's in communications from UCLA. When not writing, she can be found baking or re-watching Gilmore Girls.

