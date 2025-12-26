Chargers get bad injury news on final report for Texans showdown

The Los Angeles Chargers could have really used some good injury news on the final injury report before they play the Houston Texans in Week 17. It’s a game that features major AFC playoff implications.

Instead, the Chargers mostly just got terrible news.

On that final injury report, the Chargers listed the following players as questionable:

Mekhi Becton

Teair Tart

Kimani Vidal

Even worse, the Chargers listed the following players as out:

Derius Davis

RJ Mickens

Jamaree Salyer

Benjamin St-Juste

Texans-Chargers injury report fallout

When it comes to the questionable players for the Chargers, Mekhi Becton appears on his way out the door anyway. Kimani Vidal being there just means a bigger workload for breakout rookie Omarion Hampton.

But the out section of the report is a disaster.

RJ Mickens stepping aside means the defense loses yet another safety, and a breakout rookie at that. Derius Davis is a big blow to special teams. And Benjamin St-Juste is key cornerback depth.

And then there’s the Jamaree Salyer conversation.

Salyer proved Chargers fans right by being a stalwart presence at left tackle when given the chance. All the problems in front of Justin Herbert finally seemed solved.

Instead, Herbert’s on his way to offensive line combination 20-something of the season. That means someone like veteran journeyman Bobby Hart will get the start at tackle in a key game. Trevor Penning, the trade deadline arrival who got benched at tackle, could start at guard. Fringe backup Austin Deculus could have a role.

The Chargers and Herbert aren’t strangers to making something from nothing because of the endless barrage of injuries to the offensive line. But it’s a different beast against a Texans front seven that has made even the NFL’s best look rushed and ineffective, especially lately.

If the Chargers can overcome this brutal news, they have a chance to stay in the AFC West hunt during the season-ending showdown with the Denver Broncos.

If not, they’ll head to the season finale wondering if they can pick up the pieces before the playoffs.

