Chargers News: Versatile Defender Could Help Los Angeles All Over Front Line
The Los Angeles Chargers had nine selections in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Bolts entered the draft with some holes in their roster, and they left that weekend a much better team or at least a whole team.
The Chargers needed players on their squad who could make a significant impact out of the gate. And while it's no guarantee that will happen, the front office and the coaching staff are hopeful. On paper, the Chargers had quite the draft. Chargers Wire columnist Alex Insdorf graded each player L.A. drafted, including their fourth-round draft pick, defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe.
Insdorf graded the Eboigbe pick a 'B' and said he could see this versatile defenseman helping L.A. in the trenches.
"...Justin Eboigbe is a relentless motor defensive lineman who can play a number of spots along the line. Joe Hortiz noted that fact in his post-draft press conference. No one else in the Chargers' defensive tackle room right now presents the versatility that the Alabama product does."
"... A true high-motor, high-effort player with long arms and versatility. It doesn't feel like there's a way to create a more on-brand Harbaugh player on the defensive line in a lab. Maybe the Chargers reached a couple of spots on the consensus board, but they got their guy (plus the day two run on DTs, as previously mentioned). The only drawback to mention here is that Eboigbe had a spinal cord injury in his career that caused him to miss nine games in 2022. Hortiz mentioned in his press conference that the Chargers were comfortable with his medicals."
The 23-year-old was the second defender selected for the Chargers and was the only player in the trenches from either side of the ball taken for the Bolts. Eboigbe will add some versatility alongside Pro Bowlers Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack.
Although he is only a rookie, he played with NFL players in college as a member of the Crimson Tide.
He tailed 63 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, and 7.0 sacks in 14 games. The defensive end has a good chance to make an impact, and if you ask him where he wants to line, it doesn't matter to him. He just wants to help the squad.
"Honestly, it doesn't even matter," Eboigbe said. "If I can be on the field, it doesn't matter, I can play every position.
"I know one thing, whatever helps the team — whether that's at three-technique, five-technique, shade, it doesn't matter — as long as I can be able to effectively help the team, I'm all for it," Eboigbe added.
Insdorf's 'B' grade for Eboigbe could turn into an 'A' if he pans out and is seen as a complementary piece for Harbaugh's defense.
