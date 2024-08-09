Chargers News: Jim Harbaugh Offers Crucial Update on Justin Herberts' Foot Injury
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh shared that quarterback Justin Herbert's recovery has "been very positive", per The Athletic's Daniel Popper.
Herbert was diagnosed with a plantar fascia injury in his right foot. He remained in a walking boot at Thursday's practice and is supposed to be out of the boot by Aug. 15.
Herbert should return to the Chargers by Week 1 of the regular season when Los Angeles takes on division rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders.
Herbert's injury might have lasting effects that cause some discomfort in his planting foot but knowing Herbert, he will likely play through any pain as best he can.
It will be a hurdle for the franchise quarterback to rejoin a brand new offense that he hasn't been able to practice with. Before he left, he was in the middle of establishing who his go-to-guy would be.
The Bolts host their preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday at SoFi Stadium.
"I just can't wait to watch our guys compete in the game and just to have at it," Harbaugh said via the team's transcript. "That feeling doesn't get much better than that."
Several starters won't be participating in the game, including Herbert, but Harbaugh shared that the team is prepared for the matchup.
"I have an idea of what starters will play, what starters won't play, how much some of the starters will play,' Harbaugh said. "We have a good plan, we have a good idea of that as of right now. We're ready to roll."
Harbaugh announced that backup quarterback Easton Stick will get the start in the first preseason contest of the year.
"Easton is starting the game, I think somewhere around a quarter and a half," Harbaugh said. "20 to 30 plays is what's in my mind.
"Then Max will come in, and we'll be able to get Casey and Luis in there as well," Harbaugh added. "That's the plan."
Stick was Herbert's immediate replacement and has practiced with the first-team offense throughout camp. Stick saw NFL action in the final four games of the season when Herbert was sidelined by a finger injury.
Though the game is only a preseason matchup, it's an opportunity to see the beginnings of a brand-new era emerge in Los Angeles.
Fans will get a preview of what Harbaugh and the rest of the Chargers coaching staff have put together for the new age of Bolt's football.