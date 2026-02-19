Chiefs Might Just Ruin Chargers’ Tyreek Hill Dreams…If They Have Any

Tyreek Hill joining the Los Angeles Chargers is a natural conclusion for the national NFL audience to make.

The Chargers, after all, hired former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. Schematically, it’s a fit that would make sense even if the two hadn’t spent time together in Miami.

It doesn’t help the national narratives, though, that Hill seemed to like when McDaniel landed with the Chargers.

But the Kansas City Chiefs might just get in the way.

Tyreek Hill’s Chiefs rumors impact Chargers

The other inevitable conclusion to draw about Hill’s trip to free agency after his release in Miami is that he winds up back with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Hill himself is apparently starting to drum up that buzz through his social media posts.

The best example right now:

Tyreek Hill geotags that he is in Kansas City.



He also has a Snapchat profile picture of himself in a Chiefs uniform, as seen in top-left corner of the below post. pic.twitter.com/ueyA1PeC2S — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) February 18, 2026

Right around the time the Dolphins made the Hill release official, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones dropped this apparent recruiting pitch:

For the Chargers, here’s the thing: Do they really care about all this?

From a Hill sweepstakes standpoint, missing on a wideout who turns 32 soon and is on the way back from a dislocated left knee and multiple torn ligaments might not be that big of a deal.

Those Chargers already have big investments in Quentin Johnston, Tre Harris, Ladd McConkey and Oronde Gadsden around Justin Herbert. They will have plenty of chances to add safer options in free agency and the draft.

Plus, signing Hill takes a roster spot from somebody else the Chargers could be developing. Wideout is quietly stacked with really interesting long-term depth already. They have draft pick KeAndre Lambert-Smith with some major upside, plus undrafted free agents Luke Grimm and Dalevon Campbell.

On the field itself? Those same concerns about Hill apply. Plus, the Chargers and Jim Harbaugh have plenty of faith that new defensive coordinator Chris O’Leary’s return to the coaching staff will spur some much-needed continuity for a defense that has already held up well in the AFC West.

Right now, buzz around Hill is more offseason hype for a big name than anything. The Chargers probably aren't all that interested, nor are they spending too much time thinking about him joining an AFC West rival.

