NFL Draft Media Titan Gives Chargers Former Top 5 Projected Player in Mock Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers are set to select with the 22nd overall selection for the second year in a row. Last season, the Bolts were difficult to mock draft for due to the multiple directions they could go in.

With the offensive line being a concern, then and still is now, it seems to be the consensus across multiple media outlets to give the Bolts the best remaining offensive lineman in the first round.

However, Todd McShay, a longtime NFL draft analyst, has recently come out with a 2026 NFL mock draft wherein he seems to go against the curve of most analysts. Doing so in a flashy fashion for the Chargers.

RELATED: Chargers News, Buzz Focuses on Tyreek Hill, Free Agent Targets and Franchise Tags

Chargers Projected to Select Clemson Interior Defensive Lineman in the First Round of 2026 Draft

Clemson as a whole has suffered from a down year, with prospects TJ Parker, Cade Klubnik and the subject of today's article, Peter Woods, going from Top-5 (or first round in the case of Klubnik), caliber prospects to guys who are more of afterthoughts going into mock drafts.

Parker and Woods were touted before the season as possible top-five selections, due to their 2024 seasons being extremely productive, with potential oozing for NFL teams to be excited for. Unfortunately, 2025 was not kind to the Clemson prospects, with the falling tide sinking all ships.

RELATED: Chargers’ Final NFL Draft Decision Might Have Just Been Spoiled in February

With Woods being a former Top-5 touted athlete, how did he fall to the Chargers at 22 in McShay's draft? McShay discusses Woods as a talented prospect who did not evolve as much as he would have liked, thus the later selection.

Peter Woods can do anything you want him to do on the defensive line. In 2024, he played 34% of his snaps over the tackles or on the edge. In 2025, he lined up at nose tackle 46% of the time.



The common denominator is block destruction. pic.twitter.com/b87px6Lljo — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) February 17, 2026

McShay discussed his entire thought process below:



"The Chargers need to upgrade their interior offensive line and add overall line depth. They are also in the market for young talent at interior defensive line, edge, safety, and corner. And with Keenan Allen set to hit free agency next month and a trio of other contributing WRs—Quentin Johnston, Ladd McConkey, and Tre’ Harris—underperforming last season, adding a wide receiver (such as Denzel Boston) early in the draft could be in the cards. Woods was on an underachieving Clemson defense last season, and he hasn’t developed as I’d hoped, but he’s a top-10 talent who has flashes of brilliance. With the right setting, coaching, and defensive line room to help him develop, Woods has the physical tools to become an elite interior defensive lineman in the NFL."

While many Chargers fans will disagree with his sentiment about the receiver room, the complaint becomes null as soon as he switches lanes and gives the Bolts the Clemson interior defensive line as their selection.

McShay's vision of Teair Tart, Peter Woods, Jamaree Caldwell and Justin Eboigbe could be a very strong interior for years to come.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers, Odafe Oweh Franchise Tag Situation Gets First Notable Reporting

Chargers' 2022 Signing Ranked As Top-5 Worst Free Agent Deal of All Time

Chargers’ Khalil Mack’s Free Agency Best Fit is Apparently Random NFC Team

Chargers Get New Free Agency Target With Bills Standout Boasting Wild Stats