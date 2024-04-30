Chargers To Add UDFA Run-Blocking South Dakota State TE
The Los Angeles Chargers have agreed to terms on a deal with undrafted free agent tight end Zach Heins following the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft, via NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Heins joins the Chargers after spending the last six years with South Dakota State. He is coming off the best season of his collegiate career in which he caught 27 passes for 410 yards and seven touchdowns. The 6-foot-6 tight end had a total of 95 catches for 1,252 yards and 18 touchdowns during the 60 games he played in as a Jackrabbit.
He now joins a team that has bolstered the tight end position this offseason, with the Chargers also signing Will Dissly and Hayden Hurst earlier this year. He is one of two undrafted free agent tight ends that the Chargers are signing this offseason, with the Bolts also agreeing to terms with Georgia Tech TE Luke Benson.
In total, the Chargers agreed to terms with 21 undrafted free agents immediately following the draft. Along with Heins and Benson, these players included linebackers Luquay Washington, Tremon Morris-Brash, Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste, and Savion Jackson, guards Willis Patrick, Bucky Williams, and Karsen Barnhart, quarterback Casey Bauman, safeties Akeem Dent, Thomas Harper, and Jalyn Phillips, wide receivers Jaelen Gill, Leon Johnson, and Jaylen Johnson, cornerbacks Robert Kennedy and Zamari Walton, tackles Tyler McLlellan and Tyler Smith, and defensive lineman Micheal Mason.
