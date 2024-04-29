Chargers News: This LA Draft Pick Singled Out As Sneaky-Good Under-The-Radar Selection
The Los Angeles Chargers enjoyed a generally well-regarded 2024 NFL draft, selecting nine intriguing young collegiate prospects. New head coach Jim Harbaugh exhibited surprising restraint in selecting just two of his former University of Michigan Wolverines, linebacker Junior Colson and wide receiver Cornelius Johnson.
So who's the most intriguing, among all these intriguing ex-college players?
Charles MacDonald of Yahoo Sports submits LA's second round pick, former Georgia Bulldogs pass catcher Ladd McConkey, for whom the Bolts traded up to grab with the No. 34 pick on Friday.
"The Chargers’ wide receiver room was a little bare before they added a good prospect in McConkey," MacDonald writes.
LA had offloaded its top two wideouts prior to the draft, in Pro Bowler Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. Among the remaining receivers rostered, Joshua Palmer was most-targeted by quarterback Justin Herbert in 2023.
"There are injury concerns for McConkey, but he has excellent route-running ability and the speed to be dangerous with the ball in his hands," MacDonald adds. "Herbert to McConkey should be a fun duo right away in Los Angeles."
During his most productive year in 2022, the six-foot, 185-pound receiver logged 58 receptions across 762 total yards (averaging 13.1 yards per), seven touchdown.
