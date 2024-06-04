Chargers News: Two Linebackers Who Might Suffer from Roster Crunch
The Los Angeles Chargers are gearing up for a resurgence as they approach the 2024 campaign. With the forgettable 2023 season behind them, the Chargers are determined to establish themselves as true contenders in the NFL. This won't be easy, given the highly competitive nature of the AFC, but the Chargers have the potential to rise to the occasion thanks to their new regime and key additions this offseason.
The Chargers have bolstered their roster with some critical pieces, making the decisions for the 53-man roster even tougher. While the star players are likely secure, they make up only a fraction of the team. The coaching staff faces difficult choices, particularly on defense. Linebackers Troy Dye and Chris Rumph II find themselves on the roster bubble.
Travis Wakeman of The Sporting News highlighted several players, including Dye and Rumph II, who are at risk of not making the final squad.
"With Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack on this roster, the Chargers know who their top two outside pass-rushers are going to be, Wakeman wrote of Rumph. "But the signing of veteran Bud Dupree did no favors for Chris Rumph. The team also has blossoming second-year star Tuli Tuipulotu.
Rumph, a fourth-round pick in 2021, has just three career sacks."
"Troy Dye comes over as a free agent after four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Wakeman wrote. "But the Chargers also brought back Denzel Perryman this offseason while also using a third-round pick on Junior Colson."
"A roster spot could easily come down to Dye or Nick Niemann for that fourth inside linebacker."
Drafted 118th overall in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Rumph's professional career has been underwhelming. Over 37 games, he has recorded 39 total tackles, four tackles for loss, and nine quarterback hits, with no starts in three years. Despite his opportunities, Rumph has struggled to make a significant impact.
Dye, who signed with the Chargers for a fresh start after four challenging years with the Minnesota Vikings, also finds his spot in jeopardy. Dye will need to impress the coaching staff significantly to secure a place on the 53-man roster.
As OTAs and training camp unfold, the stage is set for a thrilling showdown as players vie to cement their spots on the team. The Chargers' coaching staff is bracing for some nail-biting decisions, and the competition for roster spots is set to reach a fever pitch.
