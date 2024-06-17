Chargers News: After LA Traded Keenan Allen to Chicago, He Made A Huge Change
Six-time Pro Bowl ex-Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen was clearly taken aback by the club's decision to offload him to the Chicago Bears this offseason in exchange for a fourth round draft selection.
Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Allen fired his longtime agent Joby Branion after he was unable to negotiate a contract extension with either the Chargers pre-trade (which compelled a capped-out L.A. squad to flip him) or the Bears post-trade. He hired Klutch Sports' Zeke Sandhu and Bilbo Damarius.
According to new Los Angeles general manager Joe Hortiz, the team offered Allen several contract extensions, though Branion himself claimed on his personal X account that only one extension offer was ever tendered to L.A., which Brannion claims was a pay cut proposition.
Now 32 years old, Allen remains a potent force on offense, and should serve as a solid target for No. 1 draft pick Caleb Williams, the Heisman Trophy-winning former USC Trojans standout who'll become Chicago's starting quarterback, most likely from Day 1 onwards.
Last year, across just 13 healthy contests, Allen caught 108 receptions on 150 targets from Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert, registering a total of 1,243 yards (averaging 11.5 per), and seven touchdowns. He still seemingly has plenty left in the proverbial tank, although he's missed an average of 5.5 games across the past two contests andis on the wrong side of 30. Should Chicago figure out a way to keep Allen healthy, he could find himself staying at a Pro Bowl level and earning his seventh appearance in that game.
