Chargers' Justin Herbert has worst playoff resume of any QB in postseason

Forget the yardage records and countless touchdowns and lofty passer ratings, now is the time of year when NFL quarterbacks carve our their legacies. Two words - and one stat - that frame every quarterback in the Hall of Fame:

Playoff Wins.

Tom Brady set the standard with an eye-popping 35. Behind him is a Who's Who of the greats to ever play the position: Patrick Mahomes (17). Joe Montana (16). Peyton Manning, Terry Bradshaw, John Elway (14). Brett Favre, Ben Roethlisberger (13). Troy Aikman, Aaron Rodgers, Roger Staubach (11).

Beside Justin Herbert's name? An ugly goose-egg. (0).

As the Los Angeles Chargers travel to New England to play the Patriots Sunday night on Wild Card Weekend, they have the confidence that they possess one of the best and toughest quarterbacks in the league. But there's also denying that of the 14 quarterbacks in this year's playoffs, Herbert has been the least successful in the playoffs.

He's the only quarterback in the field with multiple playoff losses without a single victory. Ouch.

Herbert willed this year's team to the playoffs. Despite the numerous injuries to his offensive line and running game, 54 sacks and a broken hand, Herbert produced an MVP-candidate season. Now he needs to do some serious tweaking to his playoff resume.

Entering Sunday night he's 0-2, with a completion percentage of only 52 percent and an ugly touchdown/interception ratio of 2/4. Included in that ledger: The Jan. 11, 2025 loss in Houston in which he threw a career-high four picks.

In his other playoff start, Herbert blew a 27-0 lead in a gut-wrenching loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2022 postseason

“It was one of those things that you continue to think about,” Herbert said in December. “No one felt worse than I did after that game. And I think it’s important to continue to move forward and realize that it’s what happened. It would be crazy of me to deny the truth of what happened and to live in this reality where if I tried to block it out, I don’t think that’s doing any good.”

The only other quarterbacks in the field with an appearance but without a playoff win: Bo Nix and Same Darnold (both 0-1.) A look at this year's QBs and their playoff records:

Jalen Hurts, Eagles 6-3

Brock Purdy, 49ers 4-2

Aaron Rodgers, Steelers 11-10

Josh Allen, Bills 7-6

Matthew Stafford, Rams 5-5

C.J. Stroud, Texans 2-2

Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars 1-1

Jordan Love, Packers 1-2

Drake Maye, Patriots 0-0

Caleb Williams, Bears 0-0

Bryce Young, Panthers 0-0

Bo Nix, Broncos 0-1

Sam Darnold, Seahawks 0-1

Justin Herbert, Chargers 0-2

