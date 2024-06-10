Chargers News: Biggest Reason For Optimism Heading Into 2024
The 2024 season is drawing near, and the excitement and anticipation are palpable among the Los Angeles Chargers' faithful. The stage is set for a thrilling journey.
The Bolts are coming off a season where they were at rock bottom, and because of that, there's only one way to go, and that is up. How could you not? The moves the Chargers' brass have made seem solid, especially their most significant addition to the team, head coach Jim Harbaugh.
Harbaugh is set to bring a new fire, energy, and, more importantly, his winning ways to the team. Because of that, Harbaugh is the reason the Chargers would be full of optimism heading into 2024, at least according to PFF.
"Jim Harbaugh has had one losing season as a head coach since 2009, a COVID-shortened 2020 campaign at Michigan when he went 2-4," Dalton Wasserman of PFF wrote. "He's the culture changer that the Chargers needed. His influence was immediately evident in his first Chargers draft class when selecting physical players like tackle Joe Alt, linebacker Junior Colson and defensive tackle Justin Eboigbe."
"Harbaugh has always emphasized the importance of running and stopping the run. His coordinators Greg Roman and Jesse Minter are fully on board with that philosophy," Wasserman added. "All of that is meant to complement Justin Herbert, who is the most talented quarterback Harbaugh has worked with since he had Andrew Luck at Stanford. With Harbaugh in charge, a turnaround in Los Angeles could come sooner than later."
Everywhere Harbaugh has gone, he's won. From his time at Standford to the San Francisco 49ers and to Michigan, he's turned around these teams and programs quickly by instilling his brand of football. Harbaugh brings a physical brand, and while it may not be sexy, it certainly gets the job done.
The former player-turned-coach was viewed as a slam-dunk hire because of his potential to bring his winning formula to a franchise that desperately needs it. The 60-year-old is set to change the entire landscape of what it means to be a Charger, and it will be fun to witness.
