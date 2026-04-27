The Next DeSean Jackson? Brenen Thompson was the Steal of the Draft for the Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers are ushering in a new offensive era. The Chargers drafted four offensive linemen and the fastest prospect entering the NFL this year in fourth-round wide receiver Brenen Thompson out of Mississippi State.

Los Angeles' new offensive coordinator has experience with smaller faster wide receivers as it was a main calling card early Mike McDaniel-led Miami offenses with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Thompson landing in Los Angeles couldn't have been a more seamless fit for both the Chargers and Thompson himself.

Thompson is a small wide receiver, there is no getting around it. Despite his size, Thompson is much more than a one-trick pony and has a profile of a much more developed receiver. He uses his speed to set up his routes well as college defensive backs were terrified of him running past them and gave him a substantial cushion. When he was able to stack defensive backs and get behind them he displayed a wild ability to track deep throws over his shoulder.

The Chargers pairing Brenen Thompson and Mike McDaniel was a hit on social media amongst fans, commentators, and analysts.

Brenen Thompson is a PERFECT fit for Mike McDaniel and Justin Herbert.



LOVE IT!!!!!! — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) April 25, 2026

Brenen Thompson is such a Mike McDaniel receiver. #Chargers — Jared Feinberg (@Jared_NFLDraft) April 25, 2026

The pairing was also something Mike McDaniel had pleaded for in a draft meeting to general manager Joe Hortiz, as was revealed by the Chargers social media team after the pick was made.

"if you're not fired up, you're dead" - mike mcdaniel pic.twitter.com/8oUsYZlJ5a — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) April 25, 2026

Brenen Thompson excitement leads to comparisons

Brenen Thompson | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

All the excitement surrounding the selection of Brenen Thompson and the instant imagination of what he can bring to the Chargers offense with Justin Herbert throwing him the ball, naturally brings questions of comparison. Undoubtedly, given the ties to Mike McDaniel, Thompson has and will be compared to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz discussed the comparisons at their draft recap press conference. Tyreek Hill was mentioned, but it was noted that Hill was a thicker-framed prospect entering the NFL. Hortiz then mentioned another comparison that makes more sense, DeSean Jackson.

DeSean Jackson and Brenen Thompson are nearly identical size and were both small receivers who were capable to play on the outside and run routes in the deep part of the field. Matt Harmon of reception perception charts wide receivers' route success and usage, and you can clearly see below, Brenen Thompson is not just a gadget player or a screen merchant like many other small speed receivers.

Brenen Thompson #ReceptionPerception Prospect Profile 🔥



Some highlights:

- 70.9% success rate vs. man coverage

- 67.6% success rate vs. press



Thompson is a 164-pound receiver who is a skewed alignment WR (right wide receiver) but he can absolutely fly and flashes some… pic.twitter.com/kFkJJ4bfdt — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) April 14, 2026

Obviously, drawing comparisons to historically great wide receivers before a rookie has taken an NFL snap is based solely on excited projection and hope for the future of what a he can become. Can Brenen Thompson become the next successful undersized wide receiver? Only time will tell. He landed in a great situation in an offense that can use him while surrounded by a wide receiver room where his skills can compliment others.