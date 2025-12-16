Quentin Johnston injury update: Veteran free-agent WRs for Chargers to sign

Considering the paltry defense his team faces this Sunday in Texas, Los Angeles Chargers receiver Quentin Johnston surely is in a hurry to return from a groin injury that kept him sidelined last week. The Dallas Cowboys, after all, have allowed an NFL second-most 46 touchdowns and have rolled out the red carpet for the season-high passing days for quarterbacks Russell Wilson, Caleb Williams, Justin Fields and J.J. McCarthy.

But if Johnston misses a second consecutive game - putting his availability for the playoffs in doubt, even - who could the Chargers turn to this late in the season?

MORE: Chargers open as shocking Week 16 underdogs against lame-duck Cowboys

In last week's gutsy win over the Chiefs in bitterly cold Kansas City, Tre Harris stepped up with three catches for 49 yards and KeAndre Lambert-Smith hauled in only his second grab of the season. Johnston, however, requires more than just "next man up" maneuvers. The speedster is Justin Herbert's best downfield target, leading the Bolts with seven touchdowns.

Johnston's injury suddenly popped up on last Friday's injury report. He could be healthy enough to play against the Cowboys' porous pass defense, or perhaps head coach Jim Harbaugh favors giving him another week to heal before the Chargers face much tougher defenses in the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos.

On Tuesday, an intriguing veteran became available as eliminated teams begin to make transactions in their fast-approaching offseasons: Allen Lazard. Long a favorite of Aaron Rodgers, he was cut by the New York Jets and could sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers as they make a playoff push. Or maybe he's a viable option for a longer-than-expected Johnston injury.

Notable available WR free agents:

Allen Lazard

Has 28 career TDs and played in an NFL game as recently as last weekend for the Jets.

Odell Beckham

32-year-old former All-Pro hasn't played this season after catching only nine passes in nine games in 2024 for the Dolphins. In October he was suspended for six games for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

MORE: Chargers deserve 'flex' schedule change in perfect primetime season

Diontae Johnson

The former Pro Bowler with the Steelers hasn't played this season after recording 33 catches and three touchdowns last year with the Panthers, Texans and Ravens. He was cut by the Browns at the end of training camp.

Robert Woods

Former Super Bowl champ with the Rams has played with four teams over 12 seasons, last playing in 2024 and catching 20 passes for the Texans. He was cut by the Steelers in training camp.

Nelson Agholor

Caught two touchdowns for the Ravens in 2024 but hasn't been on an NFL roster this season.

Quentin Johnston | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers open as shocking Week 16 underdogs against lame-duck Cowboys

Derwin James knew Travis Kelce's route on the INT that ended the Chiefs

Jim Harbaugh offers message to Patrick Mahomes following injury

Chiefs drama overshadowed serious Chargers rookie breakouts