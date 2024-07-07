Chargers News: Assistant Coach Reflects on Upside of Michigan Draftee
Former University of Michigan Wolverines linebacker Junior Colson, fresh off winning a College Football Playoff national championship with new Bolts head coach Jim Harbaugh, is looking to making a big impact at the next level. The Bolts selected the 6-foot-2, 238-pound linebacker with the No. 69 pick in the third round of April's 2024 NFL Draft.
Colson was a two-time All-Big Ten Second-Team honoree during his NCAA tenure, while also winning the Lott Trophy in 2023.
During an extensive interview with Chargers reporter Hayley Elwood on the team's YouTube channel, new linebackers coach NaVorro Bowman (a former Pro Bowler at the position himself, had previously played for new L.A. head coach Jim Harbaugh's San Francisco 49ers) reflected on Colson's upside in the NFL.
Because Colson is incredibly familiar with new defensive coordinator Jesse Minter's schemes, Bowman acknowledged that Colson has been a major contributor to team practices already.
"It's helpful just to have him in the room, and fill in the silence. If you ask the question, Junior's going to be the first one to answer, and that's not what we're worried about with the playbook with Junior. We want to teach him how to be a pro and show him some things that you kind of got away with in college that you can't really get away with in the NFL. So that's the learning curve with him. But having him in the system, and have him able to help other guys and be able to relay messages from a different voice, and not just always [from] a coach, I think is very beneficial for us."
