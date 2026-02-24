The Chargers Officially Need a Center: Draft Prospects Who Could Start for LA in 2026

The Los Angeles Chargers have been undergoing significant changes this offseason. Los Angeles relieved Greg Roman of his duties as offensive coordinator following a disastrous showing in the wildcard round of the playoffs. Former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was the most sought-after offensive mind on the market, and the Chargers secured him as their new offensive coordinator heading into 2026.

The Chargers interior offensive line was much maligned for their performance both in the wildcard game against the New England Patriots as well as all season long. Franchise quarterback Justin Herbert sustained historic levels of pressure, hits and sacks for most of 2026. Communication with the revolving door along the offensive line and running back position was poor to say the least. The less than ideal continuity often resulted in breakdowns leaving free rushers sending Herbert scrambling for his life or being crushed in the pocket.

Following a year marked by poor overall results and new scheme coming to town with Mike McDaniel, several veterans were clearly on the outside looking in for the future plans of the Chargers. One of the key veterans along the offensive line, starting center Bradley Bozeman, decided to take his career into his own hands and retire on his terms on the first day of the NFL combine.

#Chargers center Bradley Bozeman has announced his retirement on IG. pic.twitter.com/sLmzDgTlzL — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) February 23, 2026

The Chargers will have a new offensive coordinator and a new starting center in 2026.

Center options for the Chargers

The Chargers have several options at their disposal to replace Bradley Bozeman. The first and most obvious is signing a free agent center. There are several marquee names set to hit free agency including Tyler Linderbaum and Connor McGovern. They could also re-sign internal free agent Zion Johnson and move him to center after trying him out there in the 2025 pre-season, a move which the Ravens organization used often.

The other available option would be to look to the draft to find a starting center. If the market for free agent centers goes off the rails or if any of the free agents have much more severe injury concerns than publicly known, this option would likely be paired with veteran free agent guard signings.

What traits do the Chargers value in Center prospects

Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz and assistant general manager Chad Alexander both rose through the NFL front office ranks with the Baltimore Ravens. Hortiz certainly brought a very similar philosophy to Los Angeles

The Chargers have not drafted a center under Joe Hortiz, but while examining the Ravens' history of drafting linemen who became starting centers, one trait stands out more than others: experience.

Thomas Martinez

2026 Draft Class

The Chargers are in need of a day one starting Center. This class is very deep at the center positions but there are only a handful that can start as rookies.

Logan Jones, Iowa

Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Logan Jones is a longtime starting center for one of the best offensive lines in college football. He has been a starter for the Hawkeyes for four seasons and has logged 2804 offensive snaps.

Jones is a smart and durable center prospect with exceptional movement skills climbing to the second level. Jones displays excellent communication and stunt recognition. His experience shows through in his play. He followed the exact same path as his predecessor Tyler Linderbaum in starting on the defensive side of the ball and converting to center.

Another Center prospect that #Chargers fans should know is Logan Jones out of Iowa. Joe Hortiz was part of the Ravens front office who drafted Jones' predecessor Tyler Linderbaum.

Jones and Linderbaum are both defensive line converts.



🎥⬇️Watch Jones get the second level and… pic.twitter.com/OADK0hTgMG — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) September 5, 2025

Connor Lew, Auburn

Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Connor Lew may be the most household name for Chargers fans as he has been consistently projected to be the top center in this draft class. Unfortunately, he suffered a pair of knee injuries last season and the injury that sidelined him for the rest of the season was a torn ACL in October. The timing puts his recovery and ability to start immediately into question.

Lew took over the starting center role for Auburn midway through his freshman season and had a dominate sophomore season. He logged 1603 SEC snaps before his unfortunate injury.

Lew is still very young but has solid starting experience and room to grow, His instincts are jedi level as he is able to feel and see games and stunts along the line very easily. He simply needs to get stronger.

Wait a second 👀

Is Auburn's Center Connor Lew blocking a Nose Tackle with his left arm and a crashing LB with his right!?

He is going to be in A LOT of #Chargers mock drafts! https://t.co/eIkuCKYWLN pic.twitter.com/MBFJHM1IgT — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) September 25, 2025

Sam Hecht, Kansas State

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sam Hecht has been a two-year starter for Kansas State and displays above-average athleticism when on the move. He displayed a strong anchor against elite interior defensive tackles in 2025.

In his two years as a starter with a handful of snaps mixed in early in his career, Hecht has never surrendered a sack and he possesses an elite pass block efficiency rate of 98.7 for his career. Hecht has taken the reigns as the top center in this class for many analysts.

Kansas State center Sam Hecht (#75) is so good on the move, both pulling + climbing to the second level. Plug-and-play talent.



Didn’t allow a sack the past two seasons as the Wildcats’ starting center either. pic.twitter.com/EpjBCSyoaI — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) February 22, 2026

Other notable prospects

• Jake Slaughter, center, Florida

• Beau Stephens, guard, Iowa

• Brian Parker II, right tackle, Duke



