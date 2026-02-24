The Chargers Officially Need a Center: Draft Prospects Who Could Start for LA in 2026
In this story:
The Los Angeles Chargers have been undergoing significant changes this offseason. Los Angeles relieved Greg Roman of his duties as offensive coordinator following a disastrous showing in the wildcard round of the playoffs. Former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was the most sought-after offensive mind on the market, and the Chargers secured him as their new offensive coordinator heading into 2026.
The Chargers interior offensive line was much maligned for their performance both in the wildcard game against the New England Patriots as well as all season long. Franchise quarterback Justin Herbert sustained historic levels of pressure, hits and sacks for most of 2026. Communication with the revolving door along the offensive line and running back position was poor to say the least. The less than ideal continuity often resulted in breakdowns leaving free rushers sending Herbert scrambling for his life or being crushed in the pocket.
RELATED: NFL Draft Positions the Los Angeles Chargers Will Focus on at the Combine
Following a year marked by poor overall results and new scheme coming to town with Mike McDaniel, several veterans were clearly on the outside looking in for the future plans of the Chargers. One of the key veterans along the offensive line, starting center Bradley Bozeman, decided to take his career into his own hands and retire on his terms on the first day of the NFL combine.
The Chargers will have a new offensive coordinator and a new starting center in 2026.
RELATED: Speed Demon Receiver Prospects Every Chargers Fan Dreams to Pair with Justin Herbert
Center options for the Chargers
The Chargers have several options at their disposal to replace Bradley Bozeman. The first and most obvious is signing a free agent center. There are several marquee names set to hit free agency including Tyler Linderbaum and Connor McGovern. They could also re-sign internal free agent Zion Johnson and move him to center after trying him out there in the 2025 pre-season, a move which the Ravens organization used often.
The other available option would be to look to the draft to find a starting center. If the market for free agent centers goes off the rails or if any of the free agents have much more severe injury concerns than publicly known, this option would likely be paired with veteran free agent guard signings.
What traits do the Chargers value in Center prospects
Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz and assistant general manager Chad Alexander both rose through the NFL front office ranks with the Baltimore Ravens. Hortiz certainly brought a very similar philosophy to Los Angeles
The Chargers have not drafted a center under Joe Hortiz, but while examining the Ravens' history of drafting linemen who became starting centers, one trait stands out more than others: experience.
2026 Draft Class
The Chargers are in need of a day one starting Center. This class is very deep at the center positions but there are only a handful that can start as rookies.
Logan Jones, Iowa
Logan Jones is a longtime starting center for one of the best offensive lines in college football. He has been a starter for the Hawkeyes for four seasons and has logged 2804 offensive snaps.
Jones is a smart and durable center prospect with exceptional movement skills climbing to the second level. Jones displays excellent communication and stunt recognition. His experience shows through in his play. He followed the exact same path as his predecessor Tyler Linderbaum in starting on the defensive side of the ball and converting to center.
Connor Lew, Auburn
Connor Lew may be the most household name for Chargers fans as he has been consistently projected to be the top center in this draft class. Unfortunately, he suffered a pair of knee injuries last season and the injury that sidelined him for the rest of the season was a torn ACL in October. The timing puts his recovery and ability to start immediately into question.
Lew took over the starting center role for Auburn midway through his freshman season and had a dominate sophomore season. He logged 1603 SEC snaps before his unfortunate injury.
Lew is still very young but has solid starting experience and room to grow, His instincts are jedi level as he is able to feel and see games and stunts along the line very easily. He simply needs to get stronger.
Sam Hecht, Kansas State
Sam Hecht has been a two-year starter for Kansas State and displays above-average athleticism when on the move. He displayed a strong anchor against elite interior defensive tackles in 2025.
In his two years as a starter with a handful of snaps mixed in early in his career, Hecht has never surrendered a sack and he possesses an elite pass block efficiency rate of 98.7 for his career. Hecht has taken the reigns as the top center in this class for many analysts.
Other notable prospects
• Jake Slaughter, center, Florida
• Beau Stephens, guard, Iowa
• Brian Parker II, right tackle, Duke
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Thomas Martinez has covered the Chargers and the NFL draft since 2022. Born and raised as a Chargers fan, experienced the improbable Super Bowl run in the 94’ season as a child, survived Ryan Leaf, the Marlon McCree fumble and Nate Kaeding in the playoffs. He graduated from UC Riverside with a degree in Political Science and The University of Redlands with an MBA.