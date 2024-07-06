Chargers News: Young Talent Considered Decidedly ‘Mid’
The Los Angeles Chargers will enter the 2024 season with a slew of promising young talents under the guidance of head coach Jim Harbaugh. The most notable addition this offseason is their No. 5 pick in the draft, Joe Alt, who is poised to become the next great Bolt. Alongside Alt, the Chargers have several other young players expected to step up and carry the load.
Despite this promise, ESPN's Aaron Schatz ranked the Chargers at No. 15 in the under-25 talent rankings.
"The Chargers may be surprisingly low when you see that they have four "blue-chip" players, but both Johnson and Johnston narrowly qualified," said Schatz. "The Chargers have a good amount of young talent, but they're missing that one no-doubt young star.
But again, there's a lot here, especially on offense. The offensive line features Johnson (24) at left guard, Jamaree Salyer (24) at right guard and rookie first-round pick Alt (21) at right tackle. The Chargers' top three wide receivers are also all under 25. Johnston (22) struggled in his rookie season -- he had 431 yards and was tied for 92nd in the ESPN receiver tracking metrics -- but he still has first-round traits, so we can't give up on him yet. Fellow outside receiver Joshua Palmer doesn't turn 25 until late September, while rookie slot receiver Ladd McConkey, 22, is looking to play a big role in 2024."
"On defense, edge rusher Tuipulotu, a second-round pick last year, turns 22 in September, while top cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. is 24."
Notable young Chargers listed as "blue-chip players" include edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu, guard Zion Johnson, Alt, and wide receiver Quentin Johnston. Each of these players has much to prove for the Bolts, either needing to elevate their game or demonstrate they can contribute significantly.
While the Chargers boast a roster rich with young talent, the question remains whether they possess true superstar potential. Alt and Tuipulotu show considerable promise, but it remains to be seen if the others can make their mark. The 2024 season will be a critical time for these young players to showcase their abilities and help lead the Chargers to success.
