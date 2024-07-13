Chargers News: Young OLB Reacts to Returns of Pro Bowl Defenders
There was no guarantee that a pair of Pro Bowl Los Angeles Chargers linebackers, eight-time Pro Bowler and 2016 Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack and four-time Pro Bowler Joey Bosa, would return to the franchise this offseason. Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen refused to restructure his contract and was ultimately shipped out to the Chicago Bulls, after all.
But Mack and Bosa are evidently happy in Southern California, and ultimately did agree to reconfigure their current deals in order to stick around.
Per Eric Smith of Chargers.com, rising second-year outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu was grateful that his two mentors would be back.
"Great dudes to learn from," Tuipulotu remarked. "Great having them back. It would have sucked to only have one year with guys like that."
When asked what he learned from the dynamic duo during his PFWA All-Rookie run im 2023, the former USC Trojan unpacked their impact.
"Yeah, I'd say I learned a lot from Khalil about being a leader and a man," Tuipulotu said. "When the season was going down, Khalil did a good job of keeping people together. With Joey, I learned a lot of football stuff from him, just pass-rush stuff."
Tuipulotu acknowledged that their return could complicate exactly how defensive coordinator Jesse Minter opted to deploy him.
"Whatever the team needs me to do, I'm going to do it," he said. "Shoot, those two will help us win games and I want to be a part of that. I have to help also and keep building."
