Should Chargers Be on Watch for a George Pickens Tag and Trade?

He’s an incredibly talented player who would likely bolster any offense. Cowboys’ wide receiver George Pickens enjoyed a big year in his debut campaign with Dallas. In 17 games (15 starts), he posted career-highs with 93 catches, 1,429 receiving yards, and nine touchdown grabs, and earned his first Pro Bowl invitation.

Of course, he was part of a huge trade between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cowboys last offseason. Dallas obtained Pickens and a fifth-round pick in 2027 and gave Pittsburgh a third-rounder in 2026 and a fifth-round pick in 2027.

RELATED: Chiefs Might Just Ruin Chargers’ Tyreek Hill Dreams…If They Have Any

Will the Dallas Cowboys Let WR George Pickens Test Free Agency?

Fast forward to the current NFL offseason. On February 17, teams could slap a potential unrestricted free agent with either the “franchise” or “transition” tag. The clubs have until March 3 at 4:00 pm to make such a move. Tagging a player with the former comes with a lot but more of ramifications financially, but the significance is the fact that the team can keep him off the open market when free agency begins on March 11. If he agrees to sign the franchise tender, the club has until 4:00 pm ET on July 15 to sign him to a long-term deal.

Last week, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport spoke about a few players who could be franchise-tag candidates. He speculated that Pickens could be a player that could that the Cowboys slap with the “franchise” tag, and then deal to another team.

From The Insiders with @MikeGarafolo: We break down some of the top free agents, looking at Kenneth Walker, George Pickens, and Trey Hendrickson. pic.twitter.com/VXSYtK0H1n — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 13, 2026

Meanwhile, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report assembled a list of six teams, five in the AFC, who could possibly be interested in a deal with Dallas should a tag-and-trade scenario exist. Knox mentioned the Buffalo Bills, Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, New England Patriots, and Tennessee Titans. All but the latter reached the playoffs in 2025.

Could the Chargers Make a Play for a 2025 Pro Bowl Wideout?

Jan 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) runs after making a catch as New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks (2) defends during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

If the Cowboys do indeed give Pickens the franchise tag, would general manager Joe Hortiz, Jim Harbaugh, and the Chargers’ brain trust be interested in swinging a trade for the four-year pro if that meant giving up a second-round pick (55th overall) if Rapoport’s theory is accurate? Then there would perhaps be the matter of inking Pickens to a long-term deal, which is certainly feasible given the team’s current cap situation (via Spotrac). The negative is the fact that the club doesn’t have a lot of draft capital for 2026 (although the compensatory picks have yet to be officially announced).

RELATED: Chargers get surprise boost from projected extra compensatory pick for 2026 draft

For what it’s worth, the Cowboys and Pickens played all four AFC West clubs in 2025. The talented wideout was targeted a total of 42 times and caught 29 passes for 440 yards (15,2 average) and a pair of touchdowns. He totaled nine grabs for 144 yards and one score in a 33-16 Monday night win at Las Vegas (Week 11). He also lit up the Bolts’ secondary in a 34-17 home loss by the Cowboys in Week 16, snaring seven passes (on 9 targets) for 130 yards—including a 39-yard TD grab.

A little extra food for thought.