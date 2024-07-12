Chargers Could Look to 2025 NFL Draft To Shore Up WR Position
As the Los Angeles Chargers get set for the start of the 2024 season soon, one of the biggest questions around the team is how the wide receivers will fare. Los Angeles is banking on multiple young receivers this season after letting go of some familiar veterans over the offseason.
The Chargers are hoping for the best with their wide receivers for this season but are hopeful that the players can grow throughout the season. However, it will remain a key talking point until they prove themselves and the wide receiver position is a likely target for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus listed a player to watch in the 2025 NFL Draft class for each NFL team. For the Bolts, a wide receiver was listed and it came as Luther Burden III of the University of Missouri.
"Don't give up on Quentin Johnston just yet, but if he doesn’t step up in 2024, the Chargers will be doing everything they can to acquire a top-tier receiver. I love the idea of Luther Burden III pairing with Ladd McConkey. Those two would be a route-running nightmare for defenses to match up with every week."
Los Angeles drafted Ladd McConkey in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft but adding in someone like Burden III could be helpful. This past season he posted 86 catches for 1212 yards and nine touchdowns. With quarterback Justin Herbert under center, the Bolts owe it to him to provide strong weapons for him to throw the ball too.
He is a great athlete who uses his speed to win short-area battles with defensive players. Pairing him with McConkey would give the Chargers a solid duo at the receiving position going forward. Of course, Los Angeles wants to see how the young guys perform this year but it's never too early to look ahead to the draft.
