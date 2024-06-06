Chargers News: Entire Quarterback Room in Fine Form During OTAs
The Los Angeles Chargers have a ton of questions marks as we approach the 2024 season; however, the Chargers should have no questions or worries regarding their quarterback room.
The Chargers are led by Justin Herbert, one of the league's most elite and talented quarterbacks, and his competent backup, Easton Stick.
Herbert and Stick are already turning heads in OTAs. Eric Smith of Chargers.com noted that Herbert and Stick excelled in the final week of OTAs.
"Easton Stick's group had the most success as the quarterback lofted a perfect pass to Simi Fehoko down the left sideline for a 28-yard touchdown with under 10 seconds remaining," Smith wrote.
"Herbert led the aforementioned scoring drive, with Max Duggan's group finding the same result as Dicker hit a 37-yard field goal with only seconds left on the clock," Smith noted.
Smith also added that Herbert showcased his pinpoint accuracy and brilliant arm. Here's a little of how Herbert has looked during OTAs.
Herbert hopes to have a redemption-type season after a somewhat disappointing 2023 season by his standards and team. In his fourth NFL season, Herbert completed 297 passes for a completion percentage of 65.1, 3,134 yards, 20 touchdowns, and seven interceptions while leading the Bolts to a 5-8 record in 13 games. Herbert's injury cut his season short due to a fractured right index finger that kept him out for the last four games.
Stick took over for Herbert, and while he didn't lead L.A. to a win, injuries had already derailed the team. In his four starts, he completed 111 passes for a completion percentage of 63.8, three touchdowns, and one interception.
So far, things seem good for the Bolts, and they hope that's the case for the remainder of the season.
