Chargers shouldn't reunite with former RB on projected steal contract

The Los Angeles Chargers revamped their running back room this past offseason. They brought in veteran Najee Harris on a one year deal, then drafted Omarion Hampton in the first round a month later.

As the Chargers head into Week 18 to take on the division rival Denver Broncos, the offseason shouldn't be on anyone's minds just yet. The Bolts have a playoff game to worry about in two weeks. One thing is evident, however, that being the Chargers will potentially be in the market for another running back in free agency.

Harris tore his Achilles early in the year and likely won't be coming back to the team next season. Hampton dealt with an ankle injury that kept him out for a good chunk of the year. Who could the Chargers turn to on a team-friendly deal?

J.K. Dobbins is a name being floated around as a potential steal contract for 2026. Dobbins was with the Bolts in 2024, totaling 905 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground, likely would've hit the 1,000-yard mark if it weren't for injuries.

While it wouldn't cost much, the Chargers shouldn't reunite with Dobbins in 2026.

RELATED: Key Chargers need Week 18 rest, including x-factor no one saw coming

Chargers should pass on J.K. Dobbins in 2026 free agency

The injuries that have plagued J.K. Dobbins throughout his career are genuinely baffling. Six seasons in the league, yet only 47 games played.



I hope he recovers and can stay healthy in 2026. https://t.co/1EqAnnxOJ4 — Ryan DePaul (@RyanDePaul) November 15, 2025

The reason for this isn't due to Dobbins' talent. He has proven to be productive when on the field. That's just the problem: staying on the field. Dobbins has missed games every year since entering the NFL, which is unfortunate and has definitely costed him a lot of money.

Dobbins had 772 yards and four touchdowns on five yards per carry for the Broncos this year, before a Lisfranc injury landed him on IR. The injury bug bit him again when all seemed to be going right.

RELATED: Predicting starting Chargers lineup after vague Jim Harbaugh comments

"With Dobbins missing multiple games in all six of his NFL seasons—including all of the 2021 campaign and almost all of 2023—it'll be tough for him to earn any sort of long-term deal from a club. He's had to settle for one-year agreements in back-to-back seasons and will likely need to again in 2026 despite playing in a majority of his teams' games over the past two years and offering quality contributions when healthy."

The Chargers weren't listed as an ideal landing spot for Dobbins, as it happened to be the Dallas Cowboys. However, they should stay away from a reunion.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Concerning stats about Chargers offensive line gives questions going into playoffs

Chargers get another warning about possibly losing coach

Keenan Allen potentially leaving $1.5M in incentives on table in Week 18