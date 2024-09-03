Former Chargers Offensive Lineman Dies at 56
Former Chargers offensive tackle Eric Moten passed away on Aug. 24 at age 56. The cause of death has yet to be reported. Moten leaves behind his wife Camille and daughters Ashleigh, Lexi, and Paige.
The Chargers expressed their condolonces on Monday via X, sharing an old photo of Moten in his Chargers uniform.
Moten played for the San Diego Chargers for all five seasons of his NFL career. At 23 years old, he was drafted as the No. 47 overall pick in the second round of the 1991 NFL draft. From 1991-96, Moten appeared in 67 games while making 61 total starts with the Chargers.
Moten was selected as one of 22 rookies for the 1991 NFL All-Rookie Team. Chargers teammate safety Stanley Richard joined the offensive guard as the only two San Diego players to earn the honor that season. After his rookie season, Moten started in every game he appeared in, donning the No. 77 his entire professional career.
Former Chargers teammate Harry Swayne played alongside Moten for all five seasons of Moten’s career. Swayne shared a message on Moten’s obituary highlighting his courage and the lasting legacy he leaves behind.
“I played with him the longest of my 15 years. I had a front-row seat to his explosiveness on the field and his unmatched courage against any opponent,” Swayne wrote on Calhoun Funeral Home’s website. “I honor him today and I will honor his life, accomplishments, and the legacy he leaves behind in those he loved, parented, provided for, spoke to, lifted up, and influenced for their good. Thank you, Lord, for making him my teammate and friend at a pivotal time in our lives. Love you E.”
Before entering the NFL, Moten played for Michigan State from 1988-90. He became a starter in his final two seasons in 1989 and 1990. On Christmas Day in 1989, Moten helped the Spartans win the Aloha Bowl 33-13 over Hawaii in Honolulu. On New Year’s Eve the following year, Michigan State won the Sun Bowl against USC, defeating the Trojans 17-16.
Moten competed alongside several players who went on to have careers in the NFL. In his final season with the Spartans, Moten played with NFL players Jim Miller, Courtney Hawkins, Duane Young, Ty Hallock, Carlos Jenkins, Allan Haller, Mitch Lyons, and Mike Iaquaniello.
After playing his last NFL game in 1996, Moten returned to his home state in Cleveland, Ohio. He pursued a career as an Adult Probation Officer for the Cuyahoga County Justice Center for more than 20 years.