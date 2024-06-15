Chargers Injury Report: Update on Multiple Offensive Pieces
The Los Angeles Chargers are now on summer vacation, and it couldn't have come at a better time. Although it's barely June, the Chargers are already dealing with injuries to some of their key offensive players, like tight ends Will Dissly and Donald Parham Jr.
Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register provided an update on the health statuses of Dissly and Parham Jr., both of whom are dealing with undisclosed injuries.
"Tight ends Will Dissly and Donald Parham Jr. did not participate in team activities because of undisclosed injuries," Teaford wrote. "Harbaugh said he expected Dissly to be ready for training camp. Dissly and Hayden Hurst were offseason additions to the tight end group, signing as free agents during the offseason."
The bad luck doesn't stop there for the Bolts. L.A.'s other critical pass catcher and No. 1 wide receiver Joshua Palmer, is recovering from a knee injury.
"Wide receiver Joshua Palmer took his time recovering from a knee injury suffered during the Chargers' season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs," Teaford noted. "But by the time minicamp arrived, he appeared to be running at full speed during individual and team drills. He said he didn't need knee surgery."
The team is optimistic about the recovery of all three players, assuring that they will be ready to go by training camp, setting the stage for an exciting season ahead.
Dissly signed a three-year contract with the Bolts at the start of free agency this year. Parham will enter his fifth season with the team and has collected 67 receptions for 764 yards in 47 games.
Palmer is no stranger to knee injuries, especially the one he's suffering now. This is the same injury he suffered in Week 8 against the Kansas City Chiefs, which caused him to miss seven games, only playing in 10 and starting in six.
The Chargers were smothered with injuries in 2023, and the hope is that 2024 will be the opposite of that.
