Chargers News: Khalil Mack Hints at Whether He'll Retire After 2024
The Los Angeles Chargers will head into the 2024 season as one of the more highly anticipated teams in the league. After a horrendous 2023 season, the Chargers massively revamped their roster. While this is the case, the Chargers still have seasoned veterans on their roster, including arguably their best player, superstar linebacker Khalil Mack.
Mack is coming off an incredible 2023 season, individually speaking, one that matched his 2016 Defensive Payer of the Year award. However, he isn't getting any younger. Mack will head into his age-33 season, and there's a chance he won't have many more seasons left. However, you could rule out the possibility of Mack returning after the 2024 season. One reporter asked if 2024 would be the last we see of him, and Mack had a great response to that question.
"Mack revealed to reporters that his nickname is "Smokeshow" because he "smokes" the younger players in a linebacker drill," said Rhim. "He joked with one reporter who asked whether 2024 would be his final season and said they needed to "turn on the film" because he was "rolling."
As he walked off the podium, Mack admitted how different his news conference was from his typical interactions with the media, "Y'all got a lot out of me today. I don't usually give y'all that much," he said with a smile."
Mack showed in 2023 that he has plenty left in the tank, and the numbers speak for themselves.
In 20923, Mack recorded 17 sacks (a career-high), 74 total tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 22 quarterback hits, five forced fumbles, and 10 passes defended. Mack finished ninth in Defensive Player of the Year voting and earned his eighth Pro Bowl.
The three-time All-Pro will look to elevate his game even more alongside his teammates and new defensive coordinator Jesse Minter.
