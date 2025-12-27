The Los Angeles Chargers are set to face off against the Houston Texans on Saturday, Dec 27. A matchup that will have plenty of ramifications in the AFC, no matter how it shakes up. For the Bolts specifically, this can have a major implication on seeding and future matchups in the playoff race.

3 bold predictions ahead of Chargers vs Texans playoff implicating battle

1. Oronde Gadsden reminds the NFL why he is a future star

Oronde Gadsden was selected by the Chargers in the fifth round of this previous years' draft, having his selection to be a future pass-catching threat to develop behind veterans Tyler Conklin and Will Dissly.

That idea of developing behind veterans ended very quickly with Gadsden emerging as a possible offensive rookie of the year candidate during his prime breakout stretch in October to early November. A month's worth of performances yielded more receiving yards than many fans had predicted for the whole season.

Oh look at me, I'm Oronde Gadsden, I'm a good enough route-runner to draw a holding penalty but also good enough at the catch point to pluck footballs out of the air and then big and athletic enough to break tackles and rack up wild YAC. Whatever dude.pic.twitter.com/VVQa7tm9pD — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) October 20, 2025

RELATED: What you need to know about the Chargers offense against the Texans defense

After this stretch, Gadsden has seen a bit less of the offensive targets, taking a backseat during the Chargers offensive lulls and general change in direction. However, against a mauling Texans defense, Gadsden shows the league that he is here to stay against any defense.

Stat Prediction: Six catches, 102 yards and a TD.

2. Khalil Mack gets another signature performance

Khalil Mack currently sits with five and a half sacks on the season. While this is a step down from the once defensive player of the year award winner, his impact is still very felt. Unfortunately for Mack, it really has not shown up on the stat sheet, with his sack numbers not as high as everyone would want them to be.

This week, against a Texans offensive line that is in shambles, Mack takes the souls of the backup offensive linemen. He shows that the duo of him and Tuli Tuipolotu is one to be feared heading into the playoffs and that his "older age" is just a counter for how long he's been dominating the league.

Stat Prediction: Two sacks, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble.

3. Justin Herbert elite rushing performance

Justin Herbert has been much busier outside of the pocket this season, having more scrambles and carries throughout his entire career in only 15 games. A small attribution of this is the offensive system under Greg Roman encouraging Herbert to his supremely underrated mobility. However, the major cog for Herbert running for a career high 461 yards is his extremely poor offensive line.

RELATED: NFL experts make surprising prediction for Chargers-Texans AFC showdown

Herbert is constantly getting himself out of poor situations, rushing for yardage when he is under duress in the pocket. The phrase "getting something out of nothing" has really been indicative of Herbert's season (and really, career).

Justin Herbert scrambles for 34 yards



LACvsDAL on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/CnYV7kQkMo — NFL (@NFL) December 21, 2025

This week, against the Houston Texans and their defensive unit, Herbert is going to be constantly under siege. He will need to manage the pocket better than ever to keep the Chargers AFC West division winning hopes alive.

Stat Prediction: 11 carries, 72 yards and a touchdown.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Justin Herbert looks to make amends, 4 other things to know about Chargers vs. Texans

One NFL analyst doesn't see the Chargers exacting playoff revenge vs. the Texans