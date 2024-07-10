Chargers News: LA's Use of Undersized All-Pro A Blueprint for Others
The Los Angeles Chargers are coming off a disappointing 2023 season that saw them finish last in the decision and earn a top-five pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. While there was a lot to forget, Chargers rookie wide receiver Derius Davis made a name for himself on special teams. Davis earned a second-team All-Pro selection behind his game-changing speed and dynamic punt and kick-off returns.
Many things went wrong with the Bolts, but their way of utilizing Davis was not one of them. Davis could be the blueprint for helping others find their role on their team with a similar build. Los Angeles Rams receiver Tutu Atwell is one player who could take that role and run with it. Atwell, who has a similar build to Davis, isn't an imposing figure. Standing at around 5-foot-9 and within 165 pounds, Atwell and the Rams could look at Davis and use that to their advantage.
Although the "Derius Davis" role isn't exactly new, with Tavon Austin and Marquise "Hollywood" Brown being utilized that way, Davis could be the updated version.
His size may be a disadvantage, but his speed, vision, and quickness have served him well. Davis had his one heck of a rookie season, and he'll look to build off that in 2024 with a new and improved coaching staff but a similar special teams coach, Ryan Ficken.
