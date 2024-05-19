Chargers SIMS-Themed Schedule Release Video Hits Astonishing Viewership Marks
The 2024 NFL schedule was released on Wednesday, and over the years, NFL teams have gotten creative and gone above and beyond to be as entertaining as possible.
However, no one has done it better than the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers social media team has done it yet again.
The Chargers release is one of the funniest, most brilliant, and most creative schedule releases, and it's gone viral in the span of three days. As of Saturday, the video has reached 37 million views on Twitter/X.
After two consecutive seasons of anime-type releases, the Chargers went Sims-themed with a perfect combination of inside jokes, nostalgia, and good-natured ribbing at their opponents and division rivals.
The video is packed with Easter eggs that might require multiple views to catch. One of the top ones is Cam Newton getting into a fight. Newton got into a fight with three men at a youth football camp in Atlanta. The other is Broncos head coach Sean Payton trying to return all his players to Walmart. The Walton family, which owns the Broncos, made their fortune off Walmart.
The funniest one from the millions in the three-minute video is the QR code in the Raiders Week 18 matchup. Raider fans are geared up with clown makeup, and if you scan the QR code, it directs to a Michigan-based "World Clown Association."
One of the last ones that came out in the "credits " was on Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker in the kitchen. Butker has gotten slack from his comments made during his commencement address at Benedictine College. He insinuated to female students that they would be most fulfilled by being wives and mothers and not by successful careers.
The Chargers social media team does not miss; their schedule release was another win in the column.
More Chargers: Los Angeles Earns Scant Prime Time Bouts in First Jim Harbaugh Season