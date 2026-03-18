Chargers Somehow Given Above-Average Grade for Free Agent Haul to Date

Gordon McGuinness of Pro Football Focus has handed out free agency grades for all 32 organizations based on various factors. The marks, in regards to each team’s major signings, are primarily based on whether the club made a good investment compared to whether it overpaid for the incoming veteran.

When it came to general manager Joe Hortiz and head coach Jim Harbaugh’s Los Angeles Chargers, it’s been a somewhat solid offseason for the club. Hence, the overall grade given to the Bolts for 2026 to date is a “B.”

Re-signing veteran Khalil Mack was a solid move

Nov 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) sacks Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) for a safety during the first quarter of the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

While the additions of tight end Charlie Kolar and guard Cole Strange and the re-signing of tackle Trey Pipkins earned “below average” marks by PFF, bringing back veteran defender Khalil Mack via a one-year, $18 million deal was given an “average” grade. It’s obvious the return of the well-versed Mack elevated the team’s overall mark.

“While this is a slight overpay based on the PFF contract projection (1 year, $14 million), locking Mack in for another year is a good piece of business for the Chargers,” said McGuinness. “He racked up 42 pressures from 296 pass-rushing snaps last year and is still one of the better run defenders in the NFL at the position.”

As for the other three additions, the projection for Kolar was a one-year, $1,75 million. Instead, the Chargers made a three-year, $24.3 million investment. “Charlie Kolar is coming off a career year,” explained McGuinness, and is one of the best blocking tight ends in the NFL."

Dec 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Charlie Kolar (88) runs the ball against the New England Patriots during the first half of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

"That being said," added McGuinness, "$8 million per year is a steep price to pay for a player who set a career high with 10 receptions this past season. Given the Chargers’ struggles on the offensive line, perhaps they view standout blockers at other positions to be even more important, but this is a big contract for the former Raven.”

Chargers’ other free-agent decisions were “below average”

As for the deals for Strange (2 years, $13 million) and Pipkins (2 years, $10 million), respectively, the duo didn’t exactly earn kudos. The former did play for New Chargers’ offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel in Miami this past season.

Sep 14, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins guard Cole Strange (69) looks on before a game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

“The former first-rounder started every game after Week 3 for the Dolphins in 2025,” said McGuinness, “although his inconsistent showings yielded sub-60.0 PFF grades in pass blocking and run blocking. Strange has plenty of starting experience through four NFL seasons, three with the Patriots, but his 0.01 PFF Wins Above Replacement over his career ranks just 128th among guards.”

“Pipkins operated as the Chargers’ primary right tackle after Joe Alt went down,” added McGuinness, “but the results weren’t overly favorable. His 49.9 PFF overall grade was the second lowest among qualified tackles, and his 43.8 PFF run-blocking grade also tied for worst. While Pipkins can be counted on as depth, having played at least 666 snaps in each of the past four seasons, he’s likely not worth $5 million annually.”

As previously mentioned, the Chargers received a “B” from the author. Based on the individual assessments, it certainly doesn’t feel that way.