Chargers' Eyebrow-Raising AFC West Odds as Broncos Suffer Ultimate Disrespect

The offseason is in full swing. Free agency is reshaping the NFL and the Chargers. 2026 projections and pre-draft expectations are being placed on teams across the NFL. Oddsmakers are all over the map with current projections and win total lines.

BetMGM, one of the top sportsbooks in the US has odds for most of the 2026 season including conference and division winners. The AFC as a conference is currently projected to be very competitive but the AFC West, if the odds are an indication, is set to be a tightly contested division.

AFC Conference Odds

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The two finalists from the AFC in 2025 are not even close to the top of the odds as favorites to repeat and compete for the conference title. The New England Patriots currently hold +850 odds to win the AFC and return to the Super Bowl. The current odds have the Patriots slotted with the fifth-best odds to win the conference.

The Chargers' AFC West rival, the Denver Broncos, won the division in 2025 with a lights-out defense. Had Broncos quarterback Bo Nix not suffered a season-ending injury in the final seconds of the Broncos' divisional round playoff matchup, the Patriots may have had a different fight on their hands in the AFC championship game. Despite the scenario, BetMGM is not buying stock in the Broncos and has set their odds at winning the conference at +950, good enough for 6th in the AFC.

The Chargers on the other hand, in year three of Jim Harbaugh and with the arrival of offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel have better odds than the Broncos to win the conference. The Chargers currently have +800 odds to win the conference only behind the Chiefs at +750, Ravens at +475 and Bills at +450.

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AFC West Odds show an expected brawl for the division

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BetMGM's odds for the AFC could not be closer and are in fact the tightest of any division in the NFL. Oddly, the division winner from 2025 is not favored to win the division; the Denver Broncos have the third-best odds to win the division despite making it to the AFC championship last season.

The Kansas City Chiefs, despite finishing third in the division and being swept by the Chargers and Broncos with a healthy Patrick Mahomes, are favored to win the AFC West. The Chiefs currently have +180 odds to win the AFC West.

The Chiefs are not alone on the odds to win the AFC West. The Chargers and Chiefs are tied as favorites to win the division with +180 odds. The arrival of Mike McDaniel is clearly providing a boost to the Chargers chances in the eyes of the oddsmakers. Los Angeles swept the AFC West in 2025 with the exception of when the starters sat out against the Broncos in week 18 and the back up defense held the Broncos offense out of the endzone.

The schedule is obviously playing a factor in the odds. The Chiefs will be facing a third-place schedule in 2026, and the Broncos will face the gauntlet of a first-place schedule. Despite the season Denver had, the oddsmakers show little faith in the Bo Nix-led Broncos to repeat in 2026.

The Chargers have the chance to seize the division with Patrick Mahomes coming off major injury and the Broncos facing a tough schedule. The oddsmakers at BetMGM believe in Chargers' chances.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.