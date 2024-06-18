Chargers News: Top 2024 Draftee Finally Signs Rookie Contract with LA
The Los Angeles Chargers' 34th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft is already making NFL history, and he has yet to play one professional game.
Chargers rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey has signed a four-year deal with the most guaranteed money in NFL history for a No. 34 overall pick.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport shared the news via Twitter/X.
McConkey was the Chargers' second overall selection in this year's draft after they took Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt with their No. 5 overall pick.
As the 22-year-old prepares to step onto the NFL field, the Chargers are already buzzing with excitement. Despite his limited exposure to professional competition, McConkey's performance in OTAs has left a lasting impression on the coaching staff, and he's already forging a connection with superstar quarterback Justin Herbert.
Before his NFL journey, the former Georgia Bulldog left an indelible mark on the college football scene. In his 39 games, he earned 21 stars in Athens. His freshman year in 2021 was a standout, earning him the title of Freshman All-SEC honoree. He continued to shine in the following season, with 58 catches for 763 yards and seven touchdowns, his best college season. Despite a challenging 2023 season marred by injuries, he still managed to make an impact with 30 receptions for 478 yards and two touchdowns.
The Chargers appear to love what they've seen from McConkey, and he must show that he is worth every penny in his first NFL season.
