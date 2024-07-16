Chargers News: Two UDFA's May Have Chance To Make LA Roster
We're only a week away from the start of training camp. While for some, it's about getting back to the football mindset, for others, it is do-or-die. Many position spots on the roster are figured out, but other positions are on the roster, not so much.
Training camp is a platform that will separate the players who deserve a spot from those who will be free agents a little over a month from now. Among the Chargers' roster, there are players who have the potential to shine and make a name for themselves. According to Daniel Popper of The Athletic, offensive lineman Karsen Barnhart and tight end Zach Heins are two such players who could make it to the final 53-man roster.
"Offensive lineman Karsen Barnhart and tight end Zach Heins are two UDFAs I will be keeping an eye on early in training camp," said Popper. "I think they both have a chance to make the 53-man roster. A lot will depend on how they perform once padded practices begin. That is when their blocking skill sets can be properly evaluated."
As things stand, this is just an assumption, but Popper was impressed with these two young players early in the spring and thinks things could look up for them if they shine in the coming weeks.
Barnhart is an undrafted free agent out of the University of Michigan. Barnhart played five years under Jim Harbaugh, has been an All-Big Ten selection two times, and was named the Most Improved Player on Offense in 2022. Barnhart appeared in 43 career games with 31 starts, including nine at left tackle, two at left guard, three at right guard, and 17 at right tackle. The right tackle position is taken care of with Joe Alt taking the lead, but if Barnhart can impress during camp, he could be as high as the No. 2 right tackle when the season commences.
Heins hails from South Dakota State and was part of one of the top tight end tandems in the country. In his college career, Heins was named All-Missouri Valley Football Conference First Team (2020-2021) and All-MVFC Second Team (2022). The undrafted tight end stands at 6-foot-7 and weighs 260 pounds. The tight end room is full, so Heins may need to play the best football of his life to stand out and be a part of that tight end room.
