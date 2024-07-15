Chargers News: Ladd McConkey's Fantasy Stock May Take Hit This Season
The Los Angeles Chargers drafted wide receiver Ladd McConkey out of the University of Georgia in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, with the expectation of him being a mainstay on offense for years to come. McConkey gives the Bolts a possession-type receiver after the team moved on from a few veteran options.
With new head coach Jim Harbaugh now in the mix, the Chargers will be looking to push for the postseason. McConkey is expected to play a large role in that fact, even if he doesn't put up incredible numbers.
To no fault of his own, McConkey's stock in fantasy football may take a hit due to how the team uses wide receivers. Harbaugh-led teams tend to focus more on running the ball, with the pass being a distant second option.
However, Harbaugh hasn't had a quarterback like Justin Herbert so we may be entering into unfamiliar territory when it comes to the Bolts. Nathan Jahnke of Pro Football Focus revealed why McConkey could see lower targets in this system.
"The Chargers coaching staff is a reason to fade the wide receivers on the team in general. Greg Roman has a long history with the Baltimore Ravens where they were a run-first team that focused more on throwing to tight ends than wide receivers. This was also true for Jim Harbaugh during his time as an NFL head coach, as his San Francisco 49ers ran with Frank Gore and threw a lot to Vernon Davis. Ravens wide receivers had the fewest targets from 2019-2022 with Roman as offensive coordinator while the 49ers had the second-fewest targets during Harbaugh’s time as head coach."
Last season with the Bulldogs, McConkey posted 30 catches for 478 yards and two scores. His footwork is one of the most impressive attributes of his game and the Bolts are very high on him entering the year.
With Herbert under center, McConkey will still see targets throughout games but he will likely need to make the most of them. We won't know what the Bolts' offense will look like until they finally take the field but the run seems to be the priority for the year.
More Chargers: Freshly-Signed Defensive Lineman Expecting to Bolster Defense