Jim Harbaugh Names Three Chargers Players Who Have Been Shining in Camp
Following a phenomenal practice on Thursday, Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh heaped high praise on three particular players.
"They look like they're having fun, it's getting infectious," Harbaugh told reporters on Thursday. "Denzel Perryman, the way he comes out there every day, it's just rubbing off on people. JK Dobbins, the way he attacks it every day, it's fun. I'm having fun. And I think one of the great virtues on our team is Cameron Dicker. The way he goes about his business, epitomizes confidence, true confidence, and really great at what he does. That's starting to rub off on me. I'm trying to live my life more confidently because of the example that he sets. These great virtues... just trying to adopt them. If I could live my life the way Cameron Dicker goes about his, what a fun, enjoyable life that would be. So, trying to adopt some of those. Just a great day of football, had fun today."
Perryman returned to Los Angeles in the offseason. He was drafted by the Chargers in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft.
The linebacker has enjoyed the return to the organization which he described as "home." He certainly has enjoyed the new regime and now has the opportunity to be coached by Chargers linebackers coach NaVorro Bowman.
Dobbins is one of the many newcomers to join the Bolts this offseason. Dobbins quickly embraced the Harbaugh philosophy and is eager to become a "bully" on the field this season. The running back's style and skill set fit perfectly into the physical offense Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman envision for the team.
He spent most of the offseason recovering from a torn Achilles, but he is slated to make a return by the start of the regular season.
Dicker is an underrated kicker in the league. He has been a consistent force in the special teams unit and is set to have a standout season this year.
It's evident that Harbaugh was proud of his players after Thursday's practice. Things are slowly coming together for the Chargers.
The return of Justin Herbert has revived the offense. The success of the team is a direct result of his presence on the field. There is no denying that Herbert is one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL.