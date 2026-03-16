Chargers Boast Top 10 NFL Free Agent Signing So Far Thanks to Overlooked Move

The first day of free agency is always wild. Hard to believe that it's already been one week since the NFL legal tampering period began. Since then, the Los Angeles Chargers have made quite a few signings to improve their roster.

Changes were needed, as despite their regular season success, the Bolts haven't been able to get past the first round of the playoffs with Jim Harbaugh at the helm. Justin Herbert's 0-3 record in the playoffs also isn't ideal, placing him under a microscope by the media and fans. The Chargers brought in some outside help, including Keaton Mitchell and Tyler Biadasz, to help the offense reach the next level.

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Their first signing of free agency was tight end Charlie Kolar, formerly of the Baltimore Ravens. Kolar, while not known for his receiving presence, was the best blocking tight end on the market. The Chargers, who plan to improve their rushing attack under new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, knew adding Kolar would be like employing an extra lineman.

It just so happens that Kolar was ranked amongst the top 10 signings on day 1 of free agency.

Charlie Kolar to Chargers ranked in top 10 best signings of free agency

Charlie Kolar | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Ted Nguyen of the Athletic ranked the top 10 signings of free agency on day 1, which was last Monday. Kolar to the Chargers was among those listed.

"The Chargers have second-year tight end Oronde Gadsden Jr., who showed a lot of promise as an explosive pass catcher, but Kolar gives them a strong point-of-attack blocker who will likely start in their 21 personnel packages (two backs, one tight end, one receiver)," Nguyen wrote. "They’ll also have the ability to get into 12 personnel and create mismatches for Gadsden with play-action. Kolar was the final piece in the Chargers’ run game rebuild. I’d be shocked if they weren’t top-10 in rushing efficiency and explosiveness next season, something Justin Herbert has never had."

General manager Joe Hortiz knows just how effective Kolar can be on the run game, given that he was in Baltimore's front office when they drafted him in 2022. The former 4th round pick caught 10 passes for 142 yards and 2 touchdowns in 2025, all career-highs. His receiving numbers obviously aren't sought after, but Kolar provides value elsewhere.

The Chargers handed Kolar a 3 year, $24.3 million deal with $17 million guaranteed. Sounds like a deal that could be looked back upon in a few years as a great value signing.