NFL Free Agency Grades Say Chargers Boast Top 10 Roster

During their first two years together, Joe Hortiz and Jim Harbaugh have gotten the Los Angeles Chargers 22 wins and two playoff appearances. The drawback is that they haven't gotten over the hump of the Wild Card round, but they've seen success in the regular season, which many other teams would kill for.

That doesn't mean they're satisfied by any means, however, as the Chargers know the pressure to win in the postseason is bigger than ever. Justin Herbert, who is now 0-3 in playoff games, desperately needs a win in January to silence the noise. The thing is, it's March, so the Chargers can only control what they're able to at the moment in order to reach that point again.

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This time of year is crucial, as the Chargers have made some sweeping changes to their coaching staff and roster. Adding two new coordinators in Mike McDaniel and Chris O'Leary were the most important hires of the offseason. One week into free agency, the Chargers have signed some solid new faces such as Tyler Biadasz, Dalvin Tomlinson, Keaton Mitchell and Alec Ingold among others.

The roster was already solid, but needed to fill some holes in order to reach the next level. Have they done that? Moe Moton of Bleacher Report believes the Chargers' roster warrants a top 10 ranking.

Chargers roster ranked among top 10 in NFL

Justin Herbert | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Despite their lack of playoff success, the Chargers were still deemed as having one of the top rosters in the league. Moton released this list following initial free agency moves, so this takes into account the new names they've added over the last week. The Chargers came in at No.9 on Moton's list.

"When healthy, the Chargers have one of the league's best offensive lines, but we didn't see the starting unit together last season," Moton wrote. "Rashawn Slater sat out the 2025 term with a ruptured patellar tendon. Joe Alt missed 11 contests because of injuries. With those two Pro Bowlers back on the field, Los Angeles should field a more efficient passing attack and physical ground game, which means wide receiver Ladd McConkey and running back Omarion Hampton could see spikes in their production."

When talking about the defense, Moton said, "star pass-rusher Khalil Mack is back on a one-year deal. He'll continue to pair with Pro Bowler Tuli Tuipulotu on the edge. Derwin James Jr., an eight-year veteran, is still a Pro Bowl-caliber safety. Ball-hawking cornerback Donte Jackson doesn't have resume accolades, though he's recorded nine interceptions over the last two years."

"Watch out for the Chargers' offense when it's healthy. Los Angeles' defense will be just fine despite the loss of defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, who took the Baltimore Ravens' head-coaching job."

The Chargers have to hope their improvements will pay off come September.