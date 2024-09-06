Biggest Concerns For Chargers Prior to Season Opener vs Raiders
All eyes are on the Los Angeles Chargers this season as they went through a coaching rehaul after Jim Harbaugh was hired as the head coach of the team. After the grueling years with Brandon Staley, Chargers' fans are expecting a better result for the season under the guidance of Harbaugh.
Los Angeles opens up their season with a matchup against their AFC West rival, the Las Vegas Raiders who are not going to roll over for the Bolts. Here are some of the biggest concerns surrounding the Chargers in week one.
The Chargers' defense has been one of the biggest flaws for this team over the last few seasons as they have ranked near the bottom in most major statistics. This season, star defenders like Derwin James Jr., Khalil Mack, and Joey Bosa are all healthy which is a good sign heading into the year.
This unit led by Jesse Minter will be expected to have a new identity in week one and observing how they fair against the Raiders running game led by Zamir White will be a great first impression for fans.
During his time at Michigan, Harbaugh led the Wolverines to a College Football National Championship behind the most prolific running game in the country. The Chargers are expected to have one of the most improved rushing offenses in the NFL this season.
This preseason the Chargers' offensive line looked much improved as they imposed their will in the trenches in ways that weren't seen in seasons prior. The franchise has not had a 1,000-yard rusher since 2017 and this could be the year they have their first since Melvin Gordon. The Raiders' defense is expected to be top-notch this season and if the Chargers are able to move the ball against this group it could be foreshadowing for what's to come this NFL season.
Justin Herbert's health this season is going to be the most important story surrounding the Chargers because he will be the catalyst for how far the team goes this season. Harbaugh will have to keep his franchise quarterback upright this season, as he has dealt with a few injuries over the last couple of years.
Surrounding Herbert with a consistent run game and defense that can get a stop could be the remedy needed to get the Chargers over the hump. This retooled offense will have the opportunity to make a great opening statement against the Raiders this weekend.
More News: Chargers Add Justin Herbert to Injury Report