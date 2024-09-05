Chargers Add Justin Herbert to Injury Report
The expectations for the Los Angeles Chargers this season are at an all-time high after the hiring of former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. The past three seasons Chargers' fans have had their hopes and dreams shattered in some of the most underwhelming ways under the leadership of Brandon Staley. In a new era under coach Harbaugh, Bolts' nation is looking to have a revitalized season with legitimate postseason success.
It is likely that this 2024-25 Chargers team will be more physical at the line of scrimmage and will be able to field a defense that can consistently get stops against opposing offenses. However, the season will revolve around the success of franchise quarterback Justin Herbert, who has spent the last two seasons battling injury.
Throughout the offseason, the Chargers medical staff have been very careful with Herbert, who was dealing with plantar fascia in his right foot which was sustained during offseason practices and training camp. As the season heads into week one, the Chargers had to add Herbert to the injury report after being advised to do so by the National Football League.
Luckily for Chargers' fans, the injury has not been something to worry about according to the Pro Bowl quarterback.
“You know, I think that’s just something that’s a personal thing that you’d like to keep to yourself,” Herbert told reporters Wednesday. “And if it’s not something I have to put out there, then I think I’d like to keep that to myself, and to the doctors here especially.”
Since his return from injury, Herbert has been a constant participant in practice and is expected to play in the Chargers' home opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. This will be the former Oregon quarterback's first game since Dec. 10 of the 2023 season, after his campaign ended early due to a broken bone in his right hand.
Herbert assured reporters that he was not dealing with any pain and that he was not trying to play through any discomfort.
“If I didn’t feel comfortable, I wouldn’t be out there,” Herbert said
The Chargers have the opportunity to start the season on a high note against an NFC West rival in the Raiders. Beginning the season 1-0 in division play could be the momentum needed as the Chargers look to change the narrative of their identity this NFL season.
More News: Chargers Predicted to Finish Above .500 From National Outlet