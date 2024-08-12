Biggest Overreactions To Chargers Preseason Opener
The Los Angeles Chargers fell short 16-3 to the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday. Chaos ensued at SoFi Stadium as the Bolts' offense had a disastrous performance.
The offensive outing was reminiscent of the 2023 Chargers that finished 5-12 on the season. A memory most would prefer to keep in the past.
The only suitable performance was from the defense and special teams units. Kicker Cameron Dicker scored a career-high 58-yard field goal.
Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter proved his unit is more than ready for the season. The defense gave up just 16 points, despite being on the field for just 79 plays.
The new era in Los Angeles had an anticlimactic start, but it's only the beginning.
1. The Harbaugh Era is Already a Flop: Overreaction.
Saturday's outing was terrible, but that doesn't mean Chargers fans should give up hope. Historically, the franchise has struggled to establish itself as a winning team; however, Los Angeles now has Harbaugh at the helm. He's a legendary coach for a reason and one poor preseason performance doesn't define how the rest of the games will unfold.
2. The Chargers Need to Sign Another Backup Quarterback: Not an overreaction.
The backup quarterbacks had their chance to shine against the Seahawks. Instead, Easton Stick and Max Duggan never found the end zone, while Luis Perez had a better performance.
Stick and Duggan failed to move the ball thus the offense never had a chance to succeed.
Perez, on the other hand, had 61 passing yards which included a 36-yard pass to rookie Jaylen Johnson. Strangely enough, Perez was the most recent addition to the roster. The Chargers signed him on Aug. 6.
"I'm not naming a backup Week 2 starter at quarterback right now," Harbaugh said via the team's transcript. "I'll let this week's practice reps determine that."
The Chargers need to bring in reinforcements because the current backups are not going to cut it.
3. Without Justin Herbert On the Field, Chargers Can't Succeed: Not an overreaction.
Justin Herbert wasn't on the field on Saturday and it showed. The offense looked out of sorts and desperate for a leader.
Herbert is dealing with a plantar fascia injury in his right foot, but should be ready to play by Week 1.
After the loss to Seattle, his return is more imperative than ever.
The miscues and timing issues on offense were certainly a testament to Herbert's impact on the field for Los Angeles. But the bad news is that if he gets hurt again in the regular season or his current injury has lingering effects, the Chargers' season is practically over.