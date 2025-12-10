Chargers climb up power rankings following victory in bloody battle against Eagles

The Los Angeles Chargers won a hard-fought and chaotic battle against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. The game went to overtime and lasted almost the full extra 10 minutes. Chargers safety Tony Jefferson intercepted Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts near the goal line, finalizing the score at 22-19.

The Chargers beat down the Las Vegas Raiders and officially ended their season the week prior. The majority of power rankings around the NFL were unimpressed with the Chargers' victory over Las Vegas and quarterback Justin Herbert's broken hand loomed large. Most media outlets had the Chargers stagnant in the power rankings in week 14.

Week 15 Power Rankings: The Athletic

victory tuesday hiiiiiiittttsss pic.twitter.com/bOwh3VtQ4L — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) December 9, 2025

The Athletic released their Week 15 power rankings and with the Monday Night Football victory, the Chargers are on the move up the rankings. Last week, the Athletic had the Chargers at the 15th spot and following the victory over the NFC East leading Philadelphia Eagles, the Chargers jump up to 11th.

It is noted that Justin Herbert led the team in rushing against the Eagles with some of the yards contributed while running for his life. However, the Chargers continue to find success and have won 5 of their last 6 games.

Week 15 Power Rankings: NFL.com

this win is up there for coach pic.twitter.com/4WB9Damdgw — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) December 9, 2025

The Chargers were also ranked 15th last week in Eric Edholm's rankings on NFL.com. This week, Edholm has the Chargers climbing up to number 12 just ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker received a shoutout in the explanation for going 5 for 5 on field goal attempts. Dicker nailed the kick to send the game to overtime and as well as the would be game winner.

Los Angeles' defense received a strong share of the credit for the victory against the Eagles as well as a jump in the power rankings. Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter has the unit firing on all cylinders and will need to keep the fire going heading towards the playoffs.

The common thread coming from the power rankings this week is that despite how it looks, the Chargers are managing to scrape out wins. Will they be able to do the same at Arrowhead this coming week and sweep the Kansas City Chiefs?

