Chargers Bring Back Familiar LB to Bolster Defense
The Los Angeles Chargers dropped an important game to the Pittsburgh Steelers, falling to 2-1 on the season with a final score of 20-10. To make matters worse, the team also lost Justin Herbert, Joe Alt, Joey Bosa, and Rashawn Slater to injuries.
Also, safety Derwin James Jr. has been suspended one game for a helmet-to-helmet hit that the league deemed as "unsafe."
With a thinned-out roster, the Chargers announced two signings, one of which is a linebacker the team is plenty familiar with.
The Chargers have signed linebacker Blake Lynch and wide receiver Jalen Regor to the practice squad. With Palmer being hurt and the team needing more depth at the receiver position, former New England Patriots and first-round pick Reagor was brought in.
Lynch, on the other hand, was brought in to help bolster the special teams needs for the Chargers.
According to Chargers beat writer for The Athletic, Daniel Popper, "Lynch will provide ST coordinator Ryan Ficken with some reinforcements. Lynch played 131 ST snaps for LAC last season. LAC down Nick Niemann, Chris Rumph, Junior Colson on ST coverage units."
Lynch was part of the Chargers team in 2023 and played 131 special teams snaps. With Nick Niemann, Chris Rumph, and Junior Colson dealing with injuries — Lynch can help that unit out greatly.
Despite being 2-1, the Chargers are not getting comfortable with the idea that they cannot bolster their roster in more than one way. The team looks to be like a contender in the AFC, despite losing to the Steelers.
With the toughness and gritty attitude that Jim Harbaugh has instilled in the team, there should be less concern that the team can rebound after this loss. However, multiple injuries might derail the fast start the Chargers have secured.
Week 4 will be against the Chiefs, and the Chargers will need all hands on deck. The Chiefs are currently 3-0 and are looking like the team to beat in the NFL.
With the Chargers potentially not having Hebert, Bosa, Slater, James, and more — this might not be the only signings made to provide depth.
Lynch is a welcomed reunion, and he will go a long way in providing some much-needed playmaking on special teams and beyond. Lynch finished the 2023 season with seven game appearances and four tackles. He comes over from the Seattle Seahawks practice squad and should be a big-time special teams contributor.
