Half of the 2025 NFL playoff field has been decided—two teams in the AFC and five clubs in the NFC. There could be three more in the AFC if the Indianapolis Colts fall at home to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.

Jeff Chadiha of NFL.com took 18 teams and chose which teams he was buying or selling in terms of winning Super Bowl LX. He praised the Los Angeles Chargers, but placed the Bolts in the selling category.

“This has been one of the most resilient teams in the league,” explained Chadiha. “Injuries have crippled the offensive line for months, but the Chargers are now 11-4 after Sunday’s win in Dallas and they’re still clinging to a shot at winning the AFC West title. There’s plenty of credit to go around to explain that success.

“Head coach Jim Harbaugh has kept his team focused despite the losses of star offensive tackles ﻿﻿﻿﻿Rashawn Slater﻿﻿﻿﻿ and ﻿﻿﻿﻿Joe Alt﻿﻿﻿﻿. Quarterback ﻿﻿﻿﻿Justin Herbert﻿﻿﻿﻿ has displayed his own toughness, as he’s been playing with a fractured left hand over the past three games. The defense has been fierce and opportunistic -- forcing eight turnovers in the last three contests -- while it’s hard to find an NFL kicker more reliable than ﻿﻿﻿﻿Cameron Dicker﻿﻿﻿﻿.”

The Chargers are in the midst of a season-best four-game winning streak, limiting each of their opponents to fewer than 20 points. Hebert has overcome 49 sacks and 14 turnovers to throw for 3,491 yards and 25 touchdowns. He has also run for a career-best 461 yards (2 TDs). However…

Dec 21, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) returns to the bench with running back Omarion Hampton (8), tight end Will Dissly (89) and quarterback Justin Herbert (10) after catching a touchdown pass from Herbert against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

“Now comes the bad news,” added Chadiha. “This team is too beaten up to believe a deep postseason run awaits it. There are too many good defenses that will appear in the AFC playoffs, and two of those—Houston and Denver—have the type of dynamic edge rushers who could make life hell for Herbert. The Chargers are improving. It’s just that timing isn’t working in their favor this year.”

So what happens if the Chargers, 5-0 vs. divisional foes this season, catch the Broncos and win their first AFC West title since 2009? That won’t be easy, especially with a clash with the Texans this Saturday at SoFi Stadium. Still, the Chargers are one of those three teams, along with the Jaguars and Bills, that are playoff bound of the Colts lose to the Niners on Monday night.

