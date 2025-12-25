Chargers' legend Philip Rivers rooting for former team in Week 17 for unusual reason
Valiantly as he's played, the Indianapolis Colts are 0-2 with 44-year-old quarterback Philip Rivers and are on the brink of elimination from the playoffs. Despite an 8-2 start that included a blowout win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7, the Colts are now one bad result from being excluded from the postseason.
Ironically enough, one of the life rafts that could temporarily save them is the Chargers.
If the Bolts lose to the Houston Texans on Saturday afternoon at SoFi Stadium, the Colts will be eliminated from the AFC Playoffs. That, of course, makes a Chargers' fan out of Rivers ... the future Hall of Famer that played his first 16 seasons for the franchise.
“I’m sure I’ll be tuned in Saturday," Rivers said this week. "It’s like being a fan. Pulling for the Chargers will be an easy one to pull for.”
In Rivers' two starts in place of Daniel Jones, the Colts lost a heartbreaker at Seattle and then were blown out by the San Francisco 49ers Monday night.
Rivers, who played for the Chargers 2004-2019, is the franchise's all-time leader in every passing category including completions (4,908), yards (59,271) and touchdowns (397). He made the Pro Bowl eight times before playing his final season with the Indianapolis Colts and retiring in 2020.
The Chargers could keep alive their hopes of winning the AFC West by beating Houston, and also help out an old friend.
