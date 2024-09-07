Chargers DC Jessie Minter Weighs In On Nerves Coming Back to NFL
Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter followed Jim Harbaugh from Michigan to the NFL in January, but it isn't Minter's first time coaching at the professional level.
"Every game, no matter who you're playing, I think there's more eagerness that can sometimes feel like butterflies or anxiety. But I think it's all about just trust in the process, trust in your preparation," Minter told the media on Thursday. "Going in with conviction and confident and [I] have a lot of confidence in our group. I look forward to seeing how it shakes out."
Minter spent four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens and climbed the managerial ladder throughout his time with the organization. Minter was the team's defensive backs coach in 2019. He helped lead a secondary that featured three Pro Bowlers in Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, and S Earl Thomas III.
The Ravens allowed the NFL's third-fewest points and fourth-fewest net yards per game in 2019. That season, the team earned a franchise-best 14-2 record and went on to win the AFC North division title.
When Minter arrived to Baltimore in 2017, he was a defensive assistant who was responsible for organizing details of quality control and self-scouting.
Prior to his four years with the Ravens, Minter spent 11 years coaching at the collegiate level. Minter was Georgia State's defensive coordinator from 2013-16.
Flash forward to 2024, he makes his return to the NFL as the Chargers defensive coordinator.
Minter has been tasked with transforming a unit that struggled in 2023. The defensive woes of the Chargers lasted all last season.
The last time the Bolts played rival Las Vegas Raiders ended in an embarrassing 63-21 loss. It was the most points allowed in franchise history.
The loss kick started the departures of head coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco.
It was the start of a new era for a team that was desperate for change. A spark of excitement exploded throughout Los Angeles as Harbaugh, Minter, and offensive coordinator Greg Roman arrived in the city.
Chargers fans are eager to witness just how much the defense has developed when Los Angeles kicks off the season against the Raiders on Sept. 8.
"I like to think most openers are a training camp game where you got trust your rules, you got to trust your foundation," Minter said. "At the end of the day, it's going to come day to playing good defense."
