Keenan Allen Reveals Biggest Difference Between Chargers' Justin Herbert and Caleb Williams
The Los Angeles Chargers will kick off their 2024 season on Sunday when they take on their division rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders. The anticipation is at an all-time high, especially with soon-to-be fifth-year quarterback Justin Herbert under center.
Herbert will enter his fifth year as a starter for the team, and while many are excited that he will be back on the gridiron, the array of weapons he had in the past is no longer there. Herbert may still be a top quarterback in the league, but he no longer has the veteran presence and star play that he once had at the wide receiver position.
His old pals are gone and have started new chapters in his career, like long-time Charger wide receiver Keenan Allen.
Allen is now a member of the Chicago Bears and will go through another rookie quarterback like he once did with Herbert in 2020. While Allen is with a new rookie quarterback, No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams, he said that he sees differences between the two at similar stages in their career.
Allen said that the difference between Herbert and Williams as rookies is confidence.
"The confidence," Allen said. "He [Williams] has always been the guy. When we first had Herbert, he wasn't really a starter going into Week 1, so that's a difference. He's always been the guy, so he's always had the expectation of playing at that level that we play at. He's ready for it. He's up for the task. His confidence is good. I wouldn't rather be with another guy right now than Caleb. He's gotten better ever since we started. The confidence is through the roof."
Allen was traded to Chicago mid-March after the two sides failed on an adjusted contract.
The differences between Herbert and Williams have much to do with their personalities. Herbert is a more laid-back, soft-spoken type of guy. As for Williams, he entered college as a top-five recruit, came away with a Heisman trophy, and was selected No. 1 overall. Herbert accomplished none of that in his college career, yet he is still an elite quarterback in the league regarding his intangibles.
While it's nice to compare quarterbacks occasionally, the Chargers and Bears are franchises that have suffered for the better part of the century.
Both of these teams will look for a turnaround in a hurry. One will rely on its young star quarterback, and the other on its head coach, who has proven to change a program's/organization's fortunes.
More Chargers: Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh Discusses Huge Test for Joe Alt in Week 1