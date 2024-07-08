Chargers Defensive Line Looks To Lead The Way For LA
The Los Angeles Chargers defense will look for a turnaround unlike any other as we enter this upcoming season. The Chargers defense was among the worst in 2023, ranking in the bottom of many defensive categories.
The book is closed in that chapter, but the same players will be looked upon to take this defense to the next level. Arguably, the most important players on defense, Khalil Mack, Joey Bosa, Tuli Tuipulotu, and newly signed veteran Bud Dupree, will be looked at to change the narrative on this defense, aka the edge rusher.
Getting to the quarterback is key in the NFL, and all these four could make or break the defense alongside their new defensive coordinator, Jesse Minter.
Minter will have a plan for this player, but it's up to these four to execute it. Mack's big key this season will be to try to replicate his 2023 performance. Mack's 2023 season was arguably the best in his career, recording a career-high in sacks and hitting the 100-sack mark. Mack is arguably the best edge rusher of his generation, and they'll need more of that this upcoming season.
Bosa's biggest issue is his health. Health will be key for the veteran edge rusher, as he's only played 20 games in the last two seasons. If Bosa can reach his full potential this season, the L.A. defense could be a formidable group.
Tuipulotu made a name for himself as a rookie in 2023, and the challenge now will be if he can take his game to the next level. If Bosa and Mack can do their thing, it will be much easier on Tuipulotu, who could get to the quarterback, unlike no other. The former second-round pick surpassed expectations in his rookie season. The hope is he will get even better in 2024.
Dupree is the other veteran in this group, whom the Chargers signed in May. He's had a solid career and will look to bring his presence and chip in on defense occasionally.
