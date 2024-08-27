Chargers' Derwin James Returns to Practice
The Los Angeles Chargers saw the return of safety Derwin James to practice on Tuesday, per ESPN's Kris Rhim. The return comes five days after head coach Jim Harbaugh said the team had no update on either James or outside linebacker Joey Bosa, but expected both to be ready for Week 1.
James has been out of team drills and/or practice for the Chargers over the last few weeks. The two-time first-team All-Pro safety is entering his seventh NFL season after recording 125 total tackles, two sacks, seven pass deflections, and one interception a season ago.
Bosa also continued to practice, and was seen taking part in individual drills while wearing a wrap on his left hand. Bosa returned to the practice field last week, but was limited to working off to the side with a trainer. Prior to last week, Bosa has been out of practice since Aug. 4, when he left the Chargers' joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams early with a hand/wrist injury.
Bosa is looking to stay healthy this season after he was limited to playing in just 14 games over the last two seasons. Bosa appeared in just five games for the team in 2022 after he underwent surgery for a groin injury. In 2023, he played in just nine games while dealing with a foot injury.
The 29-year-old and former No. 3 overall pick is heading into his ninth NFL season. He has not played over double-digit games since 2021, when he made his fourth Pro Bowl after recording 10.5 sacks and seven forced fumbles during the season. Last season, Bosa put up 20 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.
With both Bosa and James on track to return in time for the team's Week 1 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sep. 8, the Chargers should feel good about their defense. Bosa is part of a strong edge rusher group for the Chargers, which also features former Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack, free agent addition Bud Dupree, and promising second-year Charger Tuli Tuipulotu.
On the back end of the defense, James leads the Chargers' secondary which includes fellow safety Alohi Gilman and starting cornerbacks Kristian Fulton and Asante Samuel Jr.
