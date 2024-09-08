Chargers Expected to Use DT on Defense and as Fullback To Open Season
The Los Angeles Chargers are using defensive tackle Scott Matlock in all phases of the game in Sunday's season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Bolts changed Matlock's number from No. 99 to No. 44 earlier this week. The 6-foot-4, 296-pound defensive tackle is now listed as the Chargers' fullback.
He is expected to play both ways as a defensive tackle and a fullback. Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh has noted that Matlock is conditioned so much so that he could play a doubleheader if the team needed him to, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The unconventional move is no surprise given Harbaugh's reputation for the occasional bombshell.
"I expect him to play two ways … three ways, because he's going to play special teams, too," Harbaugh said Wednesday via the team's transcript. "He's going to play defense, he's one of our top defensive linemen. Starting fullback. And then he's starting on a couple phases in the kicking game, too."
Matlock has only played on the defensive line since he was drafted in 2023. Harbaugh describes Matlock as a three-way player given the versatility he brings to the Chargers.
"It's a true statement: the more you can do, the more value you add to the team," Matlock said Wednesday during locker room media availability. "For me, I just love playing football and football is fun. I love it, anything I can do to help the team I'm going to do. Offense, defense and special teams."
Matlock saw an uptick on offense throughout training camp. He played defense and special teams in the preseason opener versus the Seattle Seahawks.
It wasn't until the second preseason matchup that Matlock played his first snap on offense. He played six offensive snaps, 27 defensive snaps, and seven snaps on special teams in the preseason finale. His production could be similar today, although it seems like an unprecedented load.
"It was kind of just of this thing that kind of grew into what it's become," Matlock said. "We started off on the goal line, tight end to block. Then I was successful at that, so they were like, 'Okay, maybe let's try you here. Then it kind of just over the days expanded, expanded and expanded into what it's become. I think that's kind of how it went. It wasn't like a foreseen thing to be honest."
It looks like Matlock is the Chargers' triple threat this season, but time will tell if the unconventional move pays off.