Los Angeles Chargers Winners and Losers Through 24 Hours of Free Agency

The Los Angeles Chargers' off-season has a long way to go before deeming true winners and losers heading into the 2026 NFL season. However, after the first 24 hours of free agency, teams become much more solidified and understood before heading into the upcoming draft.

For the Chargers, who are rostered players who benefitted from the signings (or lack thereof) made in the first 24 hours of free agency?

Winners, Losers of Chargers Free Agency

Winner - TE, Oronde Gadsden II

Oronde Gadsden | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Chargers' 2025 fifth-round draft pick, Oronde Gadsden II, had a very exciting rookie season, collecting 664 yards on 49 catches. This season was extremely up and down for Gadsden, with his start and end of the year being a bit inconsistent in production. This led to questions regarding where he stands on the Tight End depth chart heading into 2026.

After the Chargers' signing of Charlie Kolar from the Baltimore Ravens, it seems that they believe in Gadsden II as the true #1 TE of the future. Kolar is someone who will supplement the passing game but is listed more as a blocker than anything. Look to see Gadsden continue to get opportunities in 2026.

Loser - FB/DT, Scott Matlock

Scott Matlock | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

One of the less eventful signings of free agency was the Bolts' signing of Alec Ingold, Fullback from the Miami Dolphins. Ingold is being paid as one of the best in the league at the position and has proven that his contract is well deserved. He has been reunited with offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, proving that the Chargers' 2024 and 2025 starting Fullback, Scott Matlock, is likely done being an FB for the Bolts.

Matlock was never supposed to play offense in the NFL, but he showed growth in his two seasons doing so. Now that he is obviously being replaced, his spot on the roster in 2026 is very much in question. His only path to staying on the roster is improving his craft as an interior defensive lineman, his drafted position.

Winner - LB, Daiyan Henley

Daiyan Henley | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Chargers did not do a whole lot in free agency during the first 24 hours. This slow, methodical pace prevented the Chargers from making any real big signings, allowing for the other 31 teams to take advantage. A spot that the Bolts could have spent is at Linebacker.

After a disappointing 2025 from 2024 breakout star Daiyan Henley, his spot as the No. 1 LB on the roster is now solidified. There are no more free agent linebackers who could threaten his spot. Devin Lloyd, Bobby Okereke, Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean all have found new homes in free agency.

Loser - QB, Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The most important player on the Los Angeles Chargers squad is their superstar quarterback, Justin Herbert. The entire goal of the franchise should be to protect him, especially after seeing a terrible pass protection performance from their 2025 offensive line.

The Chargers have let free agent offensive linemen pass them by, with star linemen like Tyler Linderbaum, Isaac Seumalo and Alijah Vera Tucker all finding themselves elsewhere in free agency. They also let Zion Johnson walk after the retirement of Bradley Bozeman and the release of Mekhi Becton. They have signed Tyler Biadasz and Cole Strange to likely start in place of Bozeman and Becton, but now have a major hole at the left guard spot.

A lack of depth has also risen as a concern, with the Bolts' offensive line being known as unreliable in the department of health. It is a must for the Chargers to sign more bodies into that room to help Justin Herbert and his health going into 2026.

